The federal permitting process for the Rail Tie Wind Project is nearing completion with the recent publishing of a final environmental impact statement.
The Western Area Power Administration published the final EIS for ConnectGen’s interconnection request Nov. 19, and a record of decision is expected in a couple months.
The 697-page EIS analyzes the environmental impact of the project itself and the component that triggered a need for review under the federal National Environmental Policy Act, which is the proposed connection to the administration’s Ault-Craig 345-kilovolt transmission line. The Western Area Power Administration operates within the U.S. Department of Energy.
The Rail Tie Wind Project has already received permission from Albany County and the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality. Construction is expected to begin next year.
The 500-megawatt project calls for up to 149 turbines on 26,000 acres of public and private land south of Laramie near Tie Siding. The transmission line runs through the southern portion of the project area.
Mark Wieringa, NEPA document manager for WAPA, said the final EIS incorporates public input gathered during a scoping period in early 2020 and a public comment period following publication of the draft EIS last spring.
“We focus on the issues that are the most important and provide less emphasis on those the public is less interested in,” he said.
Among issues of importance to the public are the visual impact of the project and its impact to nearby historic sites, including Ames Monument, which sits outside the northern boundary of the project area.
As part of the federal process, which includes guidelines in the National Historic Preservation Act, ConnectGen is required to identify cultural resources in and near the project area, assess potential impacts from the project and develop a programmatic agreement in partnership with the Wyoming State Historic Preservation Office, Native American tribes and other agencies. The programmatic agreement outlines how adverse effects to cultural resources will be avoided or mitigated.
In an earlier interview, John Kuba, ConnectGen’s director of environmental affairs, said mitigation options could include developing access to historic sites on private lands or making a digital record of the landscape and historic resources in their current state.
Kuba said the goal of the mitigation efforts would be to offset negative impacts by creating new opportunities that wouldn’t have happened otherwise.
“A wind project is one form of development, but it’s a form of development that’s going to come with mitigation offsets, whereas with other forms of development, there may not be any formal mitigation required,” Kuba said.
Wieringa said an initial meeting with groups interested in participating in the programmatic agreement has already taken place.
“Nobody can turn any dirt or cause any physical impact until that process is completed,” he said.
The interconnection switchyard for the transmission line would be an 8-acre fenced parcel with breakers and switches to control power flow from the wind project into the power system. Wieringa said ConnectGen would build the switchyard and then turn it over to WAPA for operation.
Also included in WAPA’s analysis is how the interconnection would impact the power system.
“The law says that we have to make it available to transmission if we have it — if we’ve got capacity and somebody requests it,” he said.
The Wyoming Industrial Siting Council voted 5-1 to issue a permit to ConnectGen last July. Also in July, following a five-hour public hearing, the Albany County Board of Commissioners approved ConnectGen’s application by a 3-0 vote.