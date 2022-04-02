Editor’s note: This story contains allegations that include racial slurs and sexist comments.
Former Albany County Sheriff’s Office patrol sergeant Christian Handley has moved to dismiss a lawsuit alleging acts of racial discrimination against a coworker.
The lawsuit was filed in January by Jamin Johnson, a Black former sheriff’s deputy. Johnson alleges that throughout their shared time at the Sheriff’s Office starting in 2011, Handley continuously referred to him with racial slurs and used his supervisory position to subject Johnson to a “sham” disciplinary process.
This discrimination culminated in 2017, the lawsuit claims, when Handley convinced then-Sheriff David O’Malley to force Johnson to choose between two options: accept a suspension and demotion or resign his position at the Sheriff’s Office altogether. While Johnson maintains the disciplinary process was unfounded, he chose to resign because of “intolerable” working conditions.
Handley is represented by Mark Klaassen and Timothy Miller of the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office. In his motion to dismiss filed March 21, Handley’s legal team argues that the lawsuit reaches beyond the four-year statute of limitations for the his alleged behavior and should be dismissed with prejudice.
A memorandum his legal team filed in support of the motion argues that the only relevant instances of alleged discrimination must fall within a four-year filing period.
Any incidents that are within the four-year statute of limitations lack evidence to proceed, the filings say.
“The only timely allegations regarding issuance of the ultimatum, and Handley’s alleged role in persuading O’Malley to take such an action, are devoid of factual detail necessary to suggest the intent to discriminate based on race or otherwise state a plausible claim for relief,” the memorandum says.
Handley argues that the alleged disciplinary process is the only incident that falls within this time period and that it alone is not enough to prove a pattern of discrimination.
Coming forward
“When I left the Sheriff’s Office I had been defeated,” Johnson said of his 2017 resignation during an interview with the Boomerang in February. “I just felt destroyed by what I endured. I didn’t feel like I had the energy to even speak or fight what had happened.”
He began to speak out about Handley’s alleged discrimination in 2021, after being contacted by the Sheriff’s Office as it conducted an investigation into the sergeant’s conduct. Handley was fired as a result of the investigation.
“With the change in leadership at the Sheriff’s Office and in the county, I felt my story would actually be heard and taken seriously,” Johnson said.
The investigation took place shortly after Sheriff Aaron Appelhans replaced O’Malley, who resigned in the face of a $20 million wrongful death lawsuit brought against the county regarding the police killing of Robbie Ramirez.
The allegations
The pair worked together as patrol deputies from 2011-14, during which time “Mr. Handley began to engage in overt and abhorrent racism against Mr. Johnson, the only Black officer at the ACSO,” the lawsuit says. That includes “routinely” being called the n-word and a “jigaboo,” something Handley also allegedly did toward other Black people in the community.
While Johnson wasn’t promoted to that position until he’d been with the department for four years, Handley was promoted immediately.
By 2016, Handley had moved up the ranks to become a patrol sergeant, giving him more seniority and disciplinary power over Johnson than he’d had in other supervisory positions.
The complaint details one instance when Handley allegedly walked into a common area at the department and asked Johnson if he had ever had sex with a Black woman, following up with the comment, “because that would be nasty. That is like having sex with a dog.”
Another time, Handley described an arrest he made at UW by saying, “I stopped a car full of (n-words) … some Black people are just (n-words).”
One day Handley drove past Johnson’s house and shouted “mother f---ing (n-word)!” as Johnson was walking out of it with his family, according to the complaint.
Handley also wrote a performance evaluation of Johnson accusing him of various instances of misconduct that never happened. When Johnson consulted a colleague about creating a rebuttal to the review — which is allowed under Sheriff Office policy — Handley “disciplined Mr. Johnson for insubordination and dissension,” the complaint says.
Johnson said he hopes coming forward about his situation will be an example for others who want to speak out about their experiences with discrimination.
“I hope this allows for the internal culture at the Sheriff’s Office to change to allow for more people to grow and flourish there, and that it will be a safe place to work,” Johnson said in February. “I think that’s the most important thing — that people who are doing a job that’s hand-down hard enough don’t have to endure additional hardship to do their jobs well.”