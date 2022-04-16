A former Albany County sheriff and deputy deny accusations of manipulating video evidence related to a wrongful death lawsuit in the 2018 police killing of Robbie Ramirez, a Laramie resident.
Former Albany County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Derek Colling killed Ramirez by shooting him three times during a traffic stop in 2018. A grand jury declined to indict Colling of manslaughter in 2019, but now the county faces a $20 million civil lawsuit filed by Ramirez’s mother, Debra Hinkel, in 2020.
When Colling shot Ramirez, two of the bullets were to his back. Hinkel, along with community advocates, have maintained that the killing was an unjustified use of force against Ramirez, who was unarmed and struggled with mental illness. The lawsuit also claims Colling has a history of excessive use of force, which then-Sheriff David O’Malley has been accused of overlooking.
The accusations
In a motion filed March 10 in the wrongful death lawsuit, Hinkel claims that video submitted from Colling’s body camera was intentionally altered to omit the last five seconds of footage. The video submitted in response to the lawsuit also has no sound and ends a second before Colling begins shooting Ramirez.
Similarly, dash camera video was altered to delete recordings of the beginning of the encounter, as well as secondary camera feeds, the evidence audit log and sound, the motion claims.
These missing pieces of evidence are crucial to the lawsuit, as they would have provided a perspective of the shooting other than Colling’s testimony, Hinkel’s motion says. Video of the final shots Colling took could have supported a claim that Ramirez was not a threat and that Colling’s use of force was not justified.
Albany County officials falsely claimed they didn’t have the body camera log and dash camera video with a time overlay, which would have made it clear that original footage had been altered, according to the motion. Hinkel’s legal team didn’t gain access to the information until after they consulted with experts from Axon, the company that made the body camera.
“When police lose or destroy video evidence of a fatal shooting, the civil rights plaintiff suffers a degree of prejudice that is simply incomparable to other contexts,” the motion states.
Colling and O’Malley respond
In a response filed April 7, Colling’s legal team claims that his body camera became disconnected by accident and that he plugged it back in and informed dispatch when he noticed the disconnection after the shooting.
“(Hinkel’s) chief theory, as it relates to Colling’s alleged bad faith spoliation, is that Colling intentionally unplugged his Axon body camera after the shooting. This is simply not true,” according to the former deputy’s response. “During the physical struggle with Ramirez, the Axon body camera wire connection to the battery pack became unplugged. Colling did not realize that the body camera cord to the battery pack had disconnected because his focus was on Ramirez.”
Colling’s legal team also claims that it would have been impossible for Colling or any other deputy to download, edit and reupload the video because that technology is not available for body camera videos. The only way to view videos is through a mobile app, and the app wasn’t working on Colling’s phone, the response claims.
After the shooting, Colling waited in a nearby church with Deputy Jay Peyton before DCI Special Agent Brad Wnuk arrived and took him to Stitches Urgent Care for a blood draw, where he surrendered his body camera and other gear. During this time, he was not out of sight of Peyton and wouldn’t have had an opportunity to alter footage, the response says.
The response also argues that contrary to Hinkel’s claims, there was no audio on the dash camera or body camera video, and that while the body camera was powered off for five seconds during the encounter, only one second of this length of time would have shown the shooting because the shots were fired in rapid succession.
In a separate response, O’Malley agrees with Colling’s argument, and adds that the former sheriff shouldn’t be held liable if alterations of evidence were discovered because there isn’t evidence pointing to his involvement.
“No evidence has been presented,” O’Malley’s lawyers write in response to Hinkel’s motion. “Accordingly, no sanctions can be imposed against Colling. This court must deny (Hinkel’s) motions.
Beyond any allegedly altered footage, Hinkel’s motion claims Sheriff’s Lt. John Beeston deleted the original body camera video, as well as the dash camera video and corresponding evidence audit log, in the fall of 2019 after the county attorney said evidence would be preserved for impending civil suits.
The motion requests a default judgment, meaning the court would automatically rule in Hinkel’s favor. O’Malley and Colling both argued a default judgment would be inappropriate.
O’Malley is represented by the law firms Sundahl, Powers, Kapp & Martin LLC and McPherson & Thompson LLC. Colling is represented by Williams, Porter, Day & Neville P.C. and the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office.