CHEYENNE — Family caregivers are invited to participate in the free monthly “House Calls” webinar series. It is designed to help caregivers take better care of their loved ones residing both at home and in skilled nursing facilities.
The webinar series is free, but participants are asked to register at https://aarp.cvent.com/c/calendar/958ee93d-668f-4e2b-b2a0-2542664b2eb3. All webinars begin at 1 p.m. Mountain Time.
Mountain-Pacific Quality Health and AARP state offices in Wyoming, Hawaii, Alaska, and Montana are offering the free webinar series. It will demonstrate infection protection and other ways to keep loved ones out of the hospital.
The webinar series comes out of the Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) Project Firstline, which offers interactive infection prevention and control curriculum for healthcare and public health workforces and family caregivers across the United States. The series aims to close that gap and help caregivers take better care of their loved ones residing both at home and in skilled nursing facilities.
During the series, participants will learn the latest news about the COVID-19 vaccination and how to keep themselves and their loved ones safe and protected from leading health experts from AARP and Mountain-Pacific Quality Health. The goal of the series is to help caregivers take better care of their loved ones residing both at home, in nursing homes and/or in assisted living facilities.
To take part in any of these free webinars, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85777812450?pwd=K2dFZkl5Y0s4Uk44dlJXaWJTV0hkdz09#success or call 301-715-8592. The webinars will feature 20-40 minute demonstrations on subject matter, while allowing for questions from the live audience. For those who want to watch the presentations, but don’t plan to answer questions, check out facebook.com/aarpwy.
The series includes:
— June 11: “Infection Control: Slowing the Spread of COVID-19” featuring Dr. Aida Wen. Dr. Wen, associate professor, Department of Geriatric Medicine, University of Hawaii John A. Burns School of Medicine (JABSOM). Dr Wen serves as the medical director at a nursing facility and is the president and founder of the Hawaii Medical Directors Association since 2008. Dr. Wen will explain the difference between infection control and source control.
— July 9: “Protecting Yourself and Loved Ones — The New Norm” will feature Jill Hult of Mountain-Pacific Quality Health. Hult is a registered nurse, licensed nursing home administrator, and holds a certificate of nursing home infection prevention training from the Centers for Disease Control. Hult will use this time to offer simple and cost-effective strategies that can mitigate infections from spreading.
— The subject of the Aug. 13 webinar will be “Cleaning and Disinfecting Even If COVID Isn’t In Your House — Learn About the Different Cleaning Products and Their Proper Uses,” presented by Kelley O’Leary. The registered nurse and infection control specialist with the Hawaii Department of Health holds a master’s degree in community health nursing and has been certified in infection control since 2005. O’Leary’s presentation will discuss how to use disinfectant products already on the market to maximize their effectiveness.
— The final webinar in the series takes place on Sept. 10, as Hult and Wyoming Long Term Care Ombudsman Patty Hall will offer “Is It Safe To Socialize and Travel?” Hall works to resolve problems related to the health, safety, welfare, and rights of individuals who live in LTC facilities, such as nursing homes, board and care and assisted living facilities, and other residential care communities. This presentation will center around how to socialize and travel, while balancing risks and expectations with safety and quality of life.