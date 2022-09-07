...AIR QUALITY ALERT CONTINUES UNTIL 1 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...Portions of southeast Wyoming including Carbon county and
Albany county west of the Laramie range.
WHEN...The Air Quality Alert will continue through 1PM this
afternoon.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most susceptible
to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises that
everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND A FIRE WEATHER
WATCH FOR THE NEBRASKA PANHANDLE THURSDAY DUE TO GUSTY WEST WINDS
AND LOW HUMIDITY...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR
GUSTY WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 418,
419, 420, 421, 422, 423, 424, 425, 427, 428, 429, 430, AND 432...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM to 7 PM MDT Thursday. The
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 418 through 425. Fire
weather zones 427 through 430. Fire weather zone 432.
* WIND...West to northwest winds 15 to 20 mph sustained with
gusts to 35 mph possible.
* HUMIDITY...7 to 15 percent.
* HAINES...5 to 6.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
CASPER — The Wyoming Department of Health is offering free Narcan — a temporary opioid overdose antidote — to Wyoming agencies, businesses and organizations. Narcan is meant to quickly help reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.
The medication’s active ingredient — naloxone hydrochloride — can restore normal breathing in a person whose breathing has slowed, or even stopped, from an opioid overdose. Sometimes more than one dose of naloxone is needed when dealing with stronger opioids like fentanyl.
In some cases, the medication can be lifesaving.
Recent upticks in overdose deaths in Wyoming are believed to be largely attributed to an increase in synthetic opioid-involved overdose deaths, according to the department of health.
There were 94 overdose deaths in Wyoming in 2016, according to Wyoming Department of Health data. That dropped to 62 deaths in 2017. Overdose deaths then increased to 106 in 2021.
That follows trends across the nation. Synthetic opioid-involved death rates grew by more than 56% from 2019 to 2020 across the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Synthetic opioids made up over 82% of opioid-related deaths in 2020.
The free Narcan is funded through the State Opioid Response Grant from the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
The state health department’s Substance Abuse Prevention Program previously provided free Narcan to groups in Wyoming from 2016 to last fall when the federal grant for the program ended.
The Narcan is for groups rather than individuals.
People interested in a personal supply of naloxone should ask local pharmacies or medical providers about the medication. Insurance sometimes covers naloxone prescriptions and some pharmacies can provide naloxone without a prescription.
Medication-assisted treatment for opioid use disorders is also available throughout Wyoming.
The Wyoming Department of Health Behavioral Health Division contracts for medication-assisted treatment services and other opioid use treatment services with community providers.