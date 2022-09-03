CASPER — The Wyoming Department of Health is offering free Narcan — a temporary opioid overdose antidote — to Wyoming agencies, businesses and organizations. Narcan is meant to quickly help reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

The medication’s active ingredient — naloxone hydrochloride — can restore normal breathing in a person whose breathing has slowed, or even stopped, from an opioid overdose. Sometimes more than one dose of naloxone is needed when dealing with stronger opioids like fentanyl.

