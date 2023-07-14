WNE-UW

CHEYENNE — In the latest set of court filings supporting motions to dismiss the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority lawsuit, accusations against the first transgender woman accepted into its ranks are alleged to be “a game of telephone after one sorority sister told a drunken story to another.”

Artemis Langford is among the defendants in the lawsuit as six sorority sisters call for her removal from the organization, and extensive allegations are made against her in the plaintiffs’ amended complaint. Langford’s attorney, Rachel Berkness, uses one of those accusations as an example that merits dismissing the case with prejudice due to inaccuracies.

