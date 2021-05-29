The cast of the television series "The Love Boat" films at the Great Wall near Beijing, China, on May 30, 1983. The crew included, from left, Fred Grandy, Ted Lange, Jill Whalen, Gavin MacLeod, Lauren Tewes and Bernie Kopell. Gavin MacLeod has died. His nephew told the trade paper Variety that MacLeod died early Saturday, May 29, 2021.