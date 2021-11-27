A pair of Thanksgiving traditions went far beyond feeding hundreds of bodies in and around Rawlins on Thursday, they left them with full hearts.
Still navigating a lingering COVID-19 pandemic that relegated last year’s 20th annual Michael’s “Big City” Steakhouse Free Thanksgiving Dinner to delivery only, the longtime tradition began its third decade Thursday ready to feed more than 1,200 people.
That Thanksgiving could happen in Rawlins without the free feed “is not even a question,” said steakhouse owner Mike Lujan. “I do this for everybody who wants to be part of helping everybody.
“Especially after the last year when everybody lost a little of what humanity is all about, if we can extend some kindness and support, it’s humbling to know we can do this together.”
With 80 roasted turkeys and all the fixings, Lujan said the dinner was started by his parents Joe and Linda. Now it’s a family effort, helped by a small army of local volunteers and supporters, that he looks forward to more than he would a private family dinner.
Lujan said his memories begin “at a young age watching my parents do so much for the people who walk through the doors and never letting anybody leave hungry.”
Along with welcoming people back into the restaurant, this year’s Thanksgiving holds more meaning, Lujan said.
“I lost my father this year, and I want to live up to being part of that legacy and history — him always so proud of what my sisters and I are doing here,” he said. “Not having him here, it makes it that much more special knowing that he’s watching.”
The dinner is for all, regardless of economic circumstance, and Lujan said he takes pride in having enough that nobody leaves without extra helpings.
“For me, this is my Thanksgiving celebration,” he said. “It’s never about how much we cook or how many we serve or how many other programs are doing for people. This is about being part of that (event) that touches their lives, that we can all do that.”
Over the past two decades, Lujan estimates nearly 20,000 people have been fed on Thanksgiving. At an average of 2 pounds of food each (including seconds, dessert and deliveries), that’s about 40,000 pounds of food, or 20 tons.
That includes the 1,200 people fed last year even though there was no dine-in at the restaurant because of the pandemic. With good weather and a relaxing of public health orders, Lujan said they were prepared for a record turnout Thursday.
No matter how many people are served each year, the driving motivation is still his parents’ vision for the community dinner, Lujan said.
“They always said that giving a person a plate of food … is one of the most powerful things you can ever feel,” he said.
Food baskets
While the Thanksgiving Day dinner at the steakhouse is a longtime tradition around Rawlins, a local woman and a handful of volunteers are creating their own.
Rebecca Iacovetto founded and runs the Rawlins Proud Facebook page, and has used the venue to expand community service projects. One of those is delivering Thanksgiving food boxes to deserving families in and around town.
This was her third year delivering food to families that otherwise may not have had a Thanksgiving of their own.
“I started Rawlins Proud to make the community better, and one of the ways to help the community out is to make sure everyone has food, especially at times when that’s the thing,” Iacoveetto said. “The holidays is where food is essential.”
She and her helpers put together and delivered food to 70 families this year, and they learn each time how to do it better.
But the main payoff is seeing the faces and reactions of those who get the food boxes, she said.
“We get really heartwarming responses,” the 2013 Rawlins High School graduate said about the sometimes emotional reactions. “They tell me about how they were worried about feeding their families that year, and a lot of them offer to pay me back.”
Now having done it for a few years, Iacovetto said some stories stick out.
“Especially the ones where someone offered it not for themselves, but for someone else because they knew they wouldn’t necessarily ask on their own,” she said.