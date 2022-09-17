Election 2022 bug

CASPER — A faction of the GOP is aiming to reaffirm its support for Trump-endorsed Republican Secretary of State nominee Chuck Gray amid an attempt by some lawmakers to strip the position of some powers ahead of his likely victory in the November election.

The Park County GOP put its stamp of approval on a resolution earlier this month stating that the group “wholeheartedly supports” Gray and “condemns” the effort to take away elections administration duties from the secretary of state position.

