abortion rally

Pro-abortion rights activists gather in front of the capitol building in Cheyenne on June 30.

 Mike Vanata/Wyofile

Gov. Mark Gordon certified Wyoming’s abortion ban Friday, clearing the way for the prohibition to go into effect Wednesday.

“I believe that the decision to regulate abortion is properly left to the states,” Gordon said in Tweet. “As a pro-life governor, my focus will continue to be on ensuring we are doing all we can to support mothers, children and families.”

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

