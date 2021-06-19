Governor Mark Gordon legislature (copy) (copy)
CHEYENNE — On Thursday, President Biden signed a law creating a federal holiday recognizing Juneteenth. Governor Gordon has also signed a proclamation recognizing the significance of the day, "which commemorates the end of slavery, while encouraging self-development and respect for all cultures," according to a press release.

Wyoming has recognized the Juneteenth holiday since 2003, when the state legislature passed a bill establishing the holiday on the third Saturday of the month.

Because of the President's action, Friday June 18, 2021 is a holiday for most federal employees per the U.S. Office of Personnel Management. In Wyoming the Legislature has set State Holidays. While June 19 will not be a state holiday, the Governor will work with lawmakers to consider this option for future years, the press release said.

“Freedom is always a cause for celebration and this is a momentous day in our nation’s history. I encourage people to observe this commemoration of the full enactment of the Emancipation Proclamation, which embodies the values of all Americans,” Governor Gordon said.

