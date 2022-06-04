Plans to build a green energy plant to extract hydrogen from water near Elk Mountain were given a red light when the Carbon County Commission recently voted unanimously against a permit application.
Linkville Land Holdings LLC of Portland, Oregon, had applied in February to the county Planning and Zoning Commission for a conditional use permit to rezone a 31-acre parcel of open land now zoned as RAM (ranching, agriculture, mining).
The plan was to build a facility that would have employed 15-20 people.
The denial, which came at the end of a long public hearing held May 17 in Hanna. About 40 people attended the hearing, which lasted more than two hours.
This project was proposed for a piece of land accessed by County Road 3 located within a mile of Interstate 80 exit 260, which also can be used to access Elk Mountain and the Medicine Bow National Forest from the east.
Known as the Simpson Ridge Green Hydrogen Project, the proposal was outlined in the company’s 43-page application to the County Planning and Development Department.
Linkville wanted to build a building 32 feet tall on 3 acres of the 31-acre property.
When complete, the plant would separate water into its two molecules of hydrogen and one of oxygen and ship the gasses to market. The hydrogen would have been used “as a replacement for natural gas, propane and other carbon-based energy carriers,” according to the application. The high-purity green oxygen created by the process also would have been sold.
The process would use four electrolyzers to handle up to 100 gallons of water a minute, with about 50 gallons a minute as average production. The water would have come from a well or the Elk Mountain community water supply.
About 15,000 kg of hydrogen and oxygen gasses would be produced a day, then liquefied and stored for shipping.
Electricity to power the electrolyzers and associated equipment needed would have been from a 60-megawatt wind project known as Simpson Ridge at nearby Arlington.
Transporting this volume of gas would take about 55 trucks a day, according to the application.
Community speaks out
This proposal sparked a number of responses and concerns from county officials and Elk Mountain residents.
Commission Chairman John Johnson polled the audience at the public hearing and found that only three were there to support the project while 12 were against it.
Concerns also were voiced by Elk Mountain residents in letters to the Planning and Development Department and two petitions calling for its denial gathered about 70 signatures and turned in to the county.
Both County Sheriff Arche Roybal and Road and Bridge Supervisor Kandis Fritz raised concerns about the ability of County Road 3 to handle the heavy truck traffic this project would have brought without expensive improvements.
After over four months of study by the Planning and Development staff and the qualified approval by the County Planning and Zoning Commission, the plan was forwarded to the commissioners with numerous conditions and concerns listed throughout the 43-page document.
Among these concerns was the location for the facility, which was proposed for property designated as a smaller lot rural area, which is incompatible.
“The Simpson Ridge green hydrogen production facility is best classified within the RAM zone district as an industrial use, processing plant and related uses,” according to the written concerns.
The company’s written response didn’t address the zoning and played up its process as “a lean operation.” It would not pollute the air or water and “there will be no odors and no steam released from this project.”
Safety
Some expressed concern over providing fire protection for a facility producing liquid oxygen and hydrogen, which are both considered potentially volatile.
The applicant’s written response to this issue was that “law enforcement will be provided by the county sheriff and some health care services by the South-Central Wy EMS-JPB. Fire protection (will be provided) by the Carbon County Fire Warden and the local volunteer fire department.”
Roybal said he doesn’t have a deputy stationed in Elk Mountain and would have to respond from somewhere else in the county if needed. Elk Mountain has no medical facilities and SCWEMS offers only an ambulance service staffed by volunteers. Also, the fire warden doesn’t have a fire department at his command. That would leave response to the Elk Mountain community, which is served by a small, volunteer group.
What about the water?
With plans to use up to 100 gallons a minute of water to produce the gasses, the water source for the project was another issue for county officials.
The applicant’s written response was that it would would get the water needed from a well “or by connecting to the Elk Mountain community water supply.
“Wyoming has a significant amount of water from many different places that needs to be cleaned,” said Nick Bear, representing the project at the public hearing.
He said the company has an agreement with the community of Hanna to get water and also would use wastewater from the old coal mines in the area. The plant also could use wastewater from other parts of the state.
A letter dated April 6 from Hanna Mayor Lois Buchanan confirmed there had been discussions “about the possibility of using Hanna’s underground, non-potable water for this project.”
As for the potential to get water from Elk Mountain, Pat Eastman, a 40-year resident responsible for the town’s water and sewer system for the last 17 years, said he was concerned about how the plan to drill a new water well or connect to the public water supply would impact the town.
He’s already noted a drop in the town’s water supply volume over the last several years.
“If anybody is looking at going into the Cloverleaf formation (where the town’s two wells get its water), I think a hydrologist should be brought in to show what the drawdown will be so we’ll know how the municipal (water) supply will be affected in Elk Mountain,” Eastman said.
Bear said his company’s plan was to drill a well if needed and that it would “meet all the laws of the state.”
Other concerns
Numerous other issues were raised through written comments and at the public hearing. Among them are:
• The volume of raw water needed for the project. How would the waste disposal of unwanted contaminants found in the contaminated water, brought from Hanna or elsewhere, be handled?
• Winter road closure issues were raised for the area, which is notorious for winter road problems.
• Impacts to the view shed were raised about building a large commercial facility in an undeveloped area that is the entrance to a nearby national forest.
• A lack of housing for potential employees was discussed. The applicant had discussed housing employees in Saratoga which is more than 40 miles away.
Johnson also said he had several concerns with the proposal.
“I have listened to you guys five times now, five times. It is clear to me that your narrative changes every time you get in front of a different crowd,” he said. “You tell the audience what you think they want to hear.
“Over and over, you told us (this project) was a grandfathered permit. It’s not.”
State Rep. Donald E. Burkhart initially wrote a letter of support for the plant, which was included in the public filing. Johnson said the lawmaker is now “running away from you after vetting.”
Commissioner John Espy, who attended the hearing remotely, acknowledged that Johnson had covered most of his points and then concluded, “I will not support this change.”
Commissioner Sue Jones said she’s worried “about achieving a sustainable balance between energy development, agriculture and the environment.
“We have struggled the last few years finding that sustainable balance (with) energy development. We are at a tipping point in energy development in this particular area of the county.”
She also said officials need to “protect the water supply of the established users.”
Jones said the company can use the Sinclair Refinery model, which has its own fire department rather than depending on public services. She also said she wants to maintain the rural quality of life people in that area expect.
“I personally respect the people who want to live in a town of 150 people with no services and want to look at their mountain,” Jones said. “If they don’t want something in their backyard, then that’s my job as their representative” to reflect that.
The project is “a great idea,” she said, adding that “it is just in a bad location. There are not enough of us to help you do what you want to do.”