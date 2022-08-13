It rises amid the Great Divide Basin, going from 6,500 feet to over 9,000 feet in elevation over a distance, as the crow flies, of about 5five miles. Green Mountain is aptly named, being one of the few timbered areas for miles around.

While there’s Crooks Mountain to the west and Ferris Mountain to the east, Green Mountain offers the only developed woodland recreation facilities within several hundred square miles.

