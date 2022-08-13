It rises amid the Great Divide Basin, going from 6,500 feet to over 9,000 feet in elevation over a distance, as the crow flies, of about 5five miles. Green Mountain is aptly named, being one of the few timbered areas for miles around.
While there’s Crooks Mountain to the west and Ferris Mountain to the east, Green Mountain offers the only developed woodland recreation facilities within several hundred square miles.
If you’ve never heard of Green Mountain, you’re likely not alone. Maybe you recall a lone Bureau of Land Management sign pointing its direction along Highway 287 about 6 miles east of Jeffrey City.
I had not been up Green Mountain in years, although I go to the adjacent Sheep Mountain on the western edge of Green Mountain, every year in my work as a wildlife biologist. I’d not taken the time or had an opportunity to return to Green Mountain. It was time for a return visit to see if anything had changed.
My first surprise came just before I turned off Highway 287 onto Green Mountain Road. Amid that sea of sagebrush and looking completely out of place, a cow moose and her calf were in “we’re lost” mode. They likely wondered how to get to the nearest willow bog. Typically, young bulls are the ones out wandering, not a cow with a calf.
Last time I was on Green Mountain I explored the area while searching for routes to include in my “Mountain Biking Wyoming” guidebook. That’s been a while, since that book was published by Falcon Press in 1999.
I recall my trip there. I drove up the rough road to the mountain summit. It was early season when many areas remained wet and soggy. I pulled into an old clear-cut to camp for the night. To my utter surprise, my truck immediately mired in mud up to both axles.
I had no hope of digging my way out, so I just camped there for the night figuring I’d get out one way or another the next day.
Luckily, since I was exploring potential mountain bike routes, I had my bicycle with me. At that time I was accompanied by Darth, my first Australian shepherd. Darth ran alongside as I biked the rolling summit ridge of Green Mountain before taking the loop road back down the mountain towards the lone campground.
Descending, I discovered the road washed out. I bike-hiked through the debris, and then hopped back on my bike to continue to the campground.
Once there, it was slim pickings. Two campsites were occupied, but I smiled when I realized one was “that guy.” He had a camper, a big truck and an ATV parked nearby. The man sat at a picnic table with his two kids.
To make a long story short, this wonderful man helped me out. He drove up the mountain (taking the route that wasn’t washed out), pulled me out of my mud bog and then waved as he drove out of sight. He actually seemed happy to have a little adventure with his kids.
Since those days, Green Mountain got a facelift. The rough gravel road — making that loop up, across and back down the mountain — is improved. It remains a slow route, pocked with potholes, but there’s no hint of where the road once washed out.
The rather stark campground from 25 years ago changed. Now the 18 campsites, arranged in a row going up the mountain, are spread out. Timber between the sites offers more privacy and rather attractive accommodations.
The route up Green Mountain is a “lollipop” loop, separating near the bottom. One fork goes to Cottonwood Creek Campground maintained by the BLM. The other side goes by a mewer campground run by Fremont County. It is more open, offering a less picturesque setting.
Once on top, there are plenty of dispersed camping areas. This time of year, I had plenty of elbowroom. I’ve also been on Green Mountain during hunting season when it is crowded and very busy.
Bring a mountain bike, binoculars for birding, hiking shoes and maybe a fishing pole. While there aren’t any established trails, there are plenty of old logging roads to explore. Brook trout can be caught in the small Cottonwood Creek, but the mountain lacks any lake or major waterway.
Bike or drive to Wild Horse Point. It now has a picnic area, complete with an outhouse. It gets its name from the fact that wild horses abound in this region and occasionally make their way up the mountain.
Footpaths continue from the parking area up to a clearing with views that span across the valley below.
It is worth checking out, as is all of Green Mountain. It likely gets busy on the weekends, so is a better weekday destination.