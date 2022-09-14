GRAND TETON NATIONAL PARK — Lynnette Grey Bull spent the last Thursday afternoon of August psyching up climate change activists who’d flocked to Jackson Lake Lodge to encourage the Federal Reserve to account for humankind’s warming of the planet as it examines domestic monetary policy.

Grey Bull, the Democratic Party nominee for Wyoming’s sole U.S. House of Representative seat and an activist herself, told the 350.org protesters gathered that their willingness to travel and make their voices heard was critical.

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

