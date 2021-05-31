KEMMERER — Using remote camera photos, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department has verified the presence of a grizzly bear north of Viva Naughton Reservoir north of Kemmerer.
The images were obtained by a member of the public who reported them to the department. It’s the second spring in a row that a grizzly bear has been confirmed in the southern Wyoming Range.
The grizzly bear was unmarked and not known to be involved in any conflicts. Game and Fish said it will continue to monitor the situation.
The location is approximately 65 miles south of the Demographic Monitoring Area which is the area considered suitable for the long-term viability of grizzly bears by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The second grizzly sighting in the area is further evidence of a recovered — and growing — grizzly bear population.
“These spring sightings are the furthest south grizzly bears have been verified since well before recovery efforts began in the 1970s,” said Todd Graham, Green River Region wildlife supervisor.
“This is black bear country, but with the verified presence of a grizzly, people enjoying the upcoming Memorial Day weekend should be practicing bear safety while outside,” Graham said. “Be sure to keep a clean camp, free of food waste and garbage.” He also said it is important to immediately report any conflicts with large carnivores to the local Game and Fish.