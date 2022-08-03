Pro-Choice Protest

Protests march together against Roe vs. Wade potentially being overturned during a national Bans Off Our Bodies protest at Veteran’s Park in Casper. Since the U.S. Supreme Court reversed the 1973 decision, Wyoming’s only clinic offering abortion services says it’s “being flooded” with appointment requests.

 Lauren Miller/Casper Star-Tribune

CASPER — Shelly Ann, a member of the Casper Wellspring Health Access clinic advisory board, stood along Second Street on last week with two signs.

“Keep your laws off my body!” one said. “Let’s talk about the elephant in the womb,” read the second.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus