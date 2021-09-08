As summer turns to fall, Wyoming’s hunting season is getting underway.
The largest recent impact on habitat was last fall’s Mullen Fire, which burned more than 176,000 acres in the Snowy Range. Habitat regeneration is happening within the burn scar, which will have long-term benefits for elk, mule deer, moose and bighorn sheep.
In a meeting earlier this summer, habitat biologist Ryan Amundson said beneficial rejuvenation of the Mullen Fire burn area is already happening and treatment began this summer to limit the spread of cheatgrass in the Platte Valley.
The invasive grass is the first to turn green in the spring as it outcompetes native species that benefit wildlife, but then dries out early in the season, increasing fire danger even more. The goal of treatments is to give native grasses a head start in burn areas.
“A healthy, vigorous system should be able to combat a noxious weed invasion,” he said.
According to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, the health of local pronghorn herds varies across southeast Wyoming. In the Laramie Valley, the Medicine Bow herd has reached its population objective, and the Elk Mountain herd is also doing well, which means hunting conditions will be similar to those in recent years.
Game and Fish spokesperson Robin Kepple said trophy-quality bucks may be hard to find, however, because of poor spring and summer moisture.
“Due to low summer precipitation in much of the region, pronghorn likely will be concentrated near wet meadows and other water sources,” she said.
The Iron Mountain, Hawk Springs, Meadowdale and Dwyer pronghorn herds, located in the grasslands north and east of Laramie, have declined in recent years, with a decrease in fawn production to match. A March snowstorm dropped 30 inches in that region, increasing winter mortality, and wildlife managers have reduced some hunt licenses.
Meanwhile, the Sheep Mountain, Platte Valley and Shirley Mountain mule deer herds have seen slight population increases the past few years. Fifty licenses were added in hunt area 81 to account for a high buck ratio in the Platte Valley herd.
Kepple said deer will remain in their high-elevation summer range and transition range if moderate weather continues.
Wasting disease
Chronic wasting disease continues to spread among southeast Wyoming mule deer herds, driven by older bucks, in which it has the highest prevalence.
Game and Fish has stepped up its monitoring efforts recently to gather statistically valid estimates of its prevalence, and hunters who harvest a mule deer, especially from the Sheep Mountain herd in hunt areas 61 and 74-77, are asked to submit a sample for testing.
“We really need the public’s cooperation on this to meet these quotas and provide these samples so our scientists can learn more about the disease,” Kepple said.
The Goshen Rim and Laramie Mountains mule deer herds are among the hardest hit by CWD, and hunters may not find many older deer.
Local elk herds remain above the department’s population objectives, which means hunters will find opportunities to harvest one. The Mullen Fire should improve the habitat in calving areas and increase calf survival.
Kepple suggested that hunters head south of Highway 130 in the Snowy Range to look for elk feeding on regenerating vegetation in the Mullen Fire burn area.
Because of hunting pressure on public land, hunters may need to pursue elk in areas far from roads and trails. They should also consider hunter management areas and walk-in areas.
Bighorn sheep and moose hunting opportunities are both expected to be excellent in southeast Wyoming this fall. Hunters lucky enough to land a license typically have success rates higher than 90% for both.