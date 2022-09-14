Hang gliding

Johann Nield prepares to take flight at the Sandturn launch in 2020.

 Courtesy Photo/Johann Nield via Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Each year over the Memorial Day and Labor Day holiday weekends, individuals jump off of the cliffs at Sand Turn Interpretive Site and glide slowly down to the ground with a hang glider in the Bighorn Mountains.

Instructor Johann Nield is one of those individuals participating each year. He has been hang gliding since 1978 and conducts classes to train individuals in the sport of hang gliding.

