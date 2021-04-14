Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER TO IMPACT THE REGION THROUGH FRIDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches expected. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Much of Carbon County. Locally higher amounts up to 8 inches are possible over the high peaks of the Sierra Madres. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT Friday. A short lull in snowfall is expected later this morning and afternoon, with snow developing again this evening and overnight. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions due to icy, snow covered roads and reduced visibilities in falling and blowing snow. The worst road impacts will occur at night and in the early morning hours. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&