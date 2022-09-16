Cedar waxwing

 Courtesy photo/ Sandy Spicknall, Audubon Photography Awards

While most Wyoming critters go quiet in the winter, there is a lively ecosystem of birds waiting to be discovered for those with the patience to look and listen carefully.

Around Rawlins, winter bird watchers will have the opportunity to see birds like the house finch, Cassin’s finch, dark eyed junco, pine siskin, waxwing and nuthatch.

Dark-eyed junco

Dark-eyed junco

