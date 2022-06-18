The longest day of the year, the Summer Solstice, arrives Tuesday. You can celebrate that evening by running four laps around a track as fast as possible.
Dan Radosevich, a member of the High Plains Harriers running group and director of the event, said that date, June 21, happens to be the first of a series of time trails hosted by the running group.
“The mile is a classic running distance,” Radosevich said in the HPH announcement for the event. “It gives you the opportunity to courageously hammer as hard as you dare for five to 10 minutes. Then you can rest.”
The goal with the series depends on the individual, but offers the opportunity to gauge improvement through the summer. At 8 p.m., participants line up at the starting line for a mass start. The whistle goes off and everyone runs four laps around the old Laramie high school track at the corner of 15th Street and Reynolds as fast as they can.
“What do you have to lose, except maybe your cookies?” Radosevich said.
The event is free, so you don’t even have to pay for the opportunity to celebrate the solstice in a rather unique fashion.
The Tuesday time trails is just one of a number of running opportunities and challenges offered by the High Plains Harriers, a Laramie running group that has been around for decades. While the group ebbed during the first part of the COVID-19 pandemic, they are back and coming on strong with opportunities for anyone to jog, run or sprint.
“Racin’” Jason Gonzales, HPH president, said the organization wants to get more people involved after organized running took a hiatus during the peak of the pandemic.
Annual membership via the organization website (highplainsharriers.org) is just $20 for an individual, $15 for a student or $35 for a family. Members get event email announcements, discounted entry fees for a number of local races and discounts at area running and sports specialty stores.
If running a mile as fast as you can is not necessarily your cup of tea, or even if it is, there are numerous other opportunities to enjoy running with others and socializing afterward.
Gonzales said they have started up the Thursday night trail runs at the Happy Jack Recreation Area beginning around 5:30 p.m. from the Tie City Trailhead.
“We meet and pick a route, or maybe a couple of routes depending on what people want to do,” Gonzales said. “After the run we usually hang out, socialize and enjoy the time with friends in the outdoors.”
Those who like coffee with their running can join the periodic Coffee Runs. Gonzales said they start at one of the various coffee shops in Laramie, take a short run and then meet back up at the coffee shop for another hit of caffeine.
If running in the evening with a beer reward is more your thing, there are also the Pub Runs.
“We pick a place to meet, usually at a downtown establishment, and then run to four or five locations,” Gonzales said. “We typically finish it off with more beer and dinner to socialize and enjoy everyone’s company.”
Another popular running series returning this summer is the Summer Park Series, where each race starts at a different city park. This year’s series includes four races starting at a 2-3 km distance and working up to a 5K. After each race, the grill is on and participants enjoy a barbeque dinner.
Whether you’re a serious runner or prefer a more leisurely pace, the High Plains Harriers offers comradery, a chance to get running advices from others and recommendations on running routes in and around Laramie.
Gonzales welcomes all runners and runners-to-be to join and take part in the wide range of running opportunities provided by the group. Become a member to hear about the various runs, be it on trails, with coffee, a barbecue at the finish line or even celebrated with a beer.