Shut the front door, because this news is off the hook.
Food Network star and self-proclaimed “Mayor of Flavortown” Guy Fieri brought his lexicon of snappy sayings and cherry red 1968 Chevy Camero SS convertible for a filming session in and around the Gem City.
Fieri and his crew were seen around Laramie Monday and Tuesday, reportedly filming for his wildly popular “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” television series.
While rumors of exactly where around town the spiky-haired bleach blonde took his over-the-top personality and enviable bling were moving fast across local social media, the Boomerang could confirm at least two local eateries to host Fieri and his crew.
Fieri himself announced his visit to Sweet Melissa Café and Front Street Tavern at 213 S. 1st St. in downtown Laramie through his official Twitter account.
“Shootin’ “DDD” in Laramie Wyoming, you’re going to dig it!” he Tweets, along with a pair of photos: one inside the Sweet Melissa kitchen and the other outside on 1st Street in front of the historic building.
Tuesday morning, Fieri and crew spent the morning at the Laramie Historic Railroad Depot where a pair of Weitzels Wings food trucks — owned by Laramie resident Trent Weitzel — were parked.
Karl Moore, a volunteer and depot board secretary, said the scene was fascinating to watch, describing the pace as “a lot of hurry up and wait, hurry up and wait.”
To maintain safe practices during the COVID-19 pandemic and avoid crowds and distractions, the “DDD” crews don’t publicize where they’ll be ahead of time, Moore said. For the Weitzels Wings trucks, there were about 25 or 30 locals on scene to “be eating the wings and stuff.”
Moore said Fieri seemed to enjoy his time at the depot and showed genuine interest in the history preserved there and the building.
“I know Guy was really interested in the inside of the depot,” he said. “Apparently, he’s into historic buildings. It sounds like they had a pretty good time in Wyoming.”
Although she didn’t provide any information specific to “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” filming in Laramie Monday and Tuesday, Food Network PR Director Julie Chudow said it’s standard for the show to visit multiple locations in a city.
“Producers generally do research on an ongoing basis for cities they plan to visit, including restaurants coming through recommendation and word of mouth to find the gems that local residents visit/talk about,” she said in an email to the Boomerang.
“A handful of locations are always considered for any city, and usually if the show comes to town, they will film in multiple restaurants,” she said.
With all that video, it’s inevitable that not everything will make the final cut, Cudow said. “Unfortunately, in TV some footage does get left on the editing room floor.”
At Sweet Melissa Café, owner Melissa Murphy confirmed Fieri and crew were there, but declined to comment on the visit. Attempts to contact other local places visited by the “DDD” gang were unsuccessful.
At the Historic Railroad Depot, volunteer Charles Van Heuley said the nonprofit organization is excited Weitzel choose the depot. The national publicity could only help boost visitation, he said.
“We were really lucky they reached out to us as a place that could host,” Van Heuley said.
Weitzels Wings may be featured in the next season of “DDD” in an episode on food trucks, he said, which is about four to six months out. If and when that happens, the depot hopes to host a watch party.
About whether any other Laramie culinary gems will be featured in future episodes of “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives,” that’s information as elusive as Fieri and crew.
No matter how Laramie is featured on the Food Network, with Fieri involved, count on it to be gangsta, money and out of bounds.