This week, Ken Harman, CEO of Memorial Hospital of Carbon County (MHCC) said that the COVID-19 vaccination rollout in Carbon County was moving along smoothly.
“In Carbon County, the hospital is working jointly with public health for the vaccine roll out,” Harman said. He noted that the efforts have been efficient and effective. As of Feb. 5, Carbon County had vaccinated 2,269 people, or 20% of the adult population of the entire county. By the end of the month, he hopes to have 40-50% of the adult population vaccinated.
“The only limiting factor to our efforts is the limited doses we are receiving. We would be giving out more if we had more,” Harman explained. Each week, MHCC and Carbon County Public Health is receiving 300 first doses and 200 second doses of the vaccine.
Currently, Carbon County is in Phase 1b of the vaccine rollout. This phase focuses on frontline essential workers, such as teachers and behavioral health providers who are unable to physically distance. It now includes individuals aged 65 and older, and individuals with certain medical conditions. These medical conditions include cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, solid organ transplant, sick cell disease, down syndrome, and pregnancy. The Wyoming Dept. of Health notes that pregnant women should talk to their provider prior to receiving the vaccine.
Harman attributes the success of the vaccination rollout to the leadership of Amanda Brown, public health nurse manager for Carbon County. He added that MHCC and public health employees have worked collaboratively throughout the process, and this teamwork has been a tremendous success. This success fills Harman with hope.
“I have hope now because I can see the light at the end of the tunnel,” he said. He added that the end of the pandemic is dependent on vaccination efforts.
While the vaccine rollout has been largely successful in Carbon County, there are still some people in the community who are unsure about the vaccine. Harman noted that getting everyone on board with the vaccine will be a process. He stressed that anyone who has questions or concerns about the vaccine should not hesitate to reach out to MHCC or public health for more information. Questions about the vaccine are normal, but he added that going to the correct sources for answers is important.
“People in Carbon County really care about each other. While the vaccine may help us individually, it also helps us collectively as a community,” Harman said. He said that getting the vaccine is the right thing to do for the community.
VACCINATION CLINICS
Carbon County Public Health continues to offer vaccination clinics at senior centers. The dates and times for future clinics are as follows:
Rawlins Senior Center: Feb. 16 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Platte Valley Community Center: Feb. 18 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Encampment Senior Center: Feb. 18 from 1 – 3 p.m.
Elk Mtn Senior Center: Feb. 23 from 9 – 10 a.m.
Hanna Senior Center: Feb. 23 from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Medicine Bow Senior Center: Feb. 23 from 1 – 2:30 p.m.
Baggs Senior Center: Feb. 24 from 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Dixon Senior Center: Feb. 24 from 1 – 2 p.m.
QUESTIONS?
Wyoming Dept. of Health COVID-19 vaccine phone line: 800-438-5795
Carbon County Public Health website: www.carbonwy.com/957/Public-Health
Carbon County Public Health COVID-19 hotline: 307-920-1903