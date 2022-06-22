Wyomingites in the southern region of the state can support communities near Yellowstone National Park despite the distance.
Recent historic flooding in Yellowstone and southwestern Montana has led to concerns about tourism for the gateway communities into Yellowstone. These communities typically rely on tourism in the summer seasons to get through the rest of the year economically.
While southern entrances into Yellowstone are expected to reopen next week, the north side of the park has no clear timeline on when it will resume normal operations. Organizations are putting together relief efforts and suggesting ways to support businesses in the impacted areas while the park is closed.
Tina Hoebelheinrich, Cody Country Chamber of Commerce CEO, said one of the most important things people can do is donate to verified relief efforts and look for ways to support surrounding communities.
The Red Cross of Montana is leading Yellowstone relief efforts, with the Wyoming chapter standing by to set up shelters if evacuation into Wyoming is needed. The Red Cross has multiple ways to donate to chapters or sign up to volunteer online redcross.org.
Yellowstone Forever, the official nonprofit partner of the national park, also has many ways people can donate. The nonprofit has opened the Yellowstone Resilience Fund to support flood recovery.
According to the Yellowstone Forever website, the fund will be used by the park under the direction of Superintendent Cam Sholly. Donations may go toward “immediate needs of displaced employees, assistance for field educators and Yellowstone National Park educators, biologists and rangers, ensuring accessibility to the park, and the logistics involved in reopening the park safely.”
Big Horn Radio Network in Cody also posted a list of verified GoFundMe campaigns that are raising money to help families impacted by the flooding.
Hoebelheinrich said one of the best things people can do is search for businesses in gateway communities like Gardiner and Cooke County, Montana, to see if they have an online presence. Hoebelheinrich said people can buy products online or book vacations for next year.
Hoebelheinrich also mentioned that tourism does not have to start and stop at Yellowstone.
“The important message for people is that, I don’t think the beauty of Wyoming knows the boundaries of Yellowstone National Park,” Hoebelheinrich said. “So, come to northwest Wyoming.
“I really think this is an opportunity for people to realize Cody is a destination all on its own, we just happen to have a really beautiful backyard.”