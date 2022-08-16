RAWLINS — Voters in Carbon County turned out in force in Tuesday’s primary to overwhelmingly send Harriet Hageman, the challenger to Wyoming’s sitting House Rep. Liz Cheney, to the general election.

With a total of 4,399 votes cast in Carbon County, the turnout was more than 75%, representing an increase of 25 percentage points over normal turnout during a primary election, said Lisa Smith, deputy Carbon County Clerk.

