Courtney Ney, one of two Republican candidates for Carbon County Assessor, checked in with Weatherd on Tuesday at the Platte Valley Community Center with her 3-year-old son Truan in tow. Ney lost narrowly to incumbent Renee Snyder. Ney received 1,748 votes to Snyder’s 1,815.
RAWLINS — Voters in Carbon County turned out in force in Tuesday’s primary to overwhelmingly send Harriet Hageman, the challenger to Wyoming’s sitting House Rep. Liz Cheney, to the general election.
With a total of 4,399 votes cast in Carbon County, the turnout was more than 75%, representing an increase of 25 percentage points over normal turnout during a primary election, said Lisa Smith, deputy Carbon County Clerk.
Overall, 100% of registered Republicans turned out to vote, while 26% of Democrats and 26% of nonpartisan voters cast ballots Tuesday, according to unofficial results released around 10 p.m.
Hageman, who handily beat Cheney across Wyoming, received 2,852, or 72.44% of the votes cast in Carbon County for the U.S. House District 1 seat. Cheney received 819 votes in Carbon County.
Hageman, who had received the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, faced Cheney in a hotly contested primary watched by the entire nation.
Cheney said in a concession speech delivered near Jackson Hole late Tuesday that her work was “far from over.”
“Never in our nation’s 246 years have we seen what we saw on Jan. 6,” she said. ‘Like so many Americans, I assumed that the violence and the chaos of that day would have prompted a united response, a recognition that this was a line that must never be crossed.
“But instead, major (leaders) in my party still vehemently defend those who caused it.”
Carbon County voters also voted to retain Gov. Mark Gordon, who was challenged in the Republican primary by several others. He received more than 63% of the vote, or 2,437 votes.
Carbon County voters preferred state Rep. Chuck Gray of Casper in the Secretary of State race, with a 1,138 vote tally for state Sen. Tara Nethercott of Cheyenne, and 1,881 votes going to Gray.
By midday in Saratoga, poll worker Jill Weatherd said that turnout had been "about as expected," or similar to past primary elections she's observed.
Sheriff
In a four-way race for Carbon County Sheriff, Alex Bakken received 40.2% of the vote in Tuesday’s primary.
For full local results, visit the Carbon County Elections website.
Carbon County Clerk Gwynn Bartlett said that turnout Tuesday was good and that there were no major issues with the election process. A post-election audit is scheduled for noon Thursday at the Carbon Building Courthouse Annex, 215 W. Buffalo St., when the canvassing board also will certify results.
“It has been very smooth,” Bartlett said. “I’ve not had any reports of anything. I have staff out that circulate at all the different polling places, and we had poll watchers at two locations as well as here watching absentees being processed.”
There were 1,100 absentee ballots returned and counted Tuesday. Many speculated that widespread crossover voting, or the practice of changing party affiliation at the polls, would give Cheney a shot against Hageman on Tuesday.
Anyone who changed party, address or name would have filled out a change form at the polls, Bartlett said, so the county clerk’s office will have a record of any changes within a few weeks to a month.
“Tomorrow, we will count how many change forms we had, but it is kind of misleading if you are looking for party changes,” she said. “We have a lot of name changes when we get married or divorced, a lot of address changes.”