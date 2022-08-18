In the days after Wyoming’s primary election, winning candidates in Carbon County have been masking plans for the future and thanking their supporters.
Alex Bakken, who ran against three challengers in the race for Carbon County Sheriff, said he was grateful and humbled to receive a winning 40.2% of the 3,649 votes cast in the race for sheriff.
“Words simply cannot express how grateful I am and how humbled I feel,” he said in a statement emailed to the Rawlins Times. “I sincerely thank everyone who supported me throughout this journey thus far. I could not have done it without all of you.”
Bakken began his Wyoming career as a caseworker and then correctional officer at the Wyoming State Penitentiary. He also attended the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy to become a state-certified firearms instructor. He then transitioned to the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, starting as a detention deputy before he took his current position as a patrol deputy.
“To all of the candidates who put themselves out there and ran in the primary election, congratulations,” he said. “Running for office is not an easy task, yet you all committed to it and saw it through.
“I truly look forward to serving our community and making the Sheriff’s Office a reflection of the people’s voice.”
In city limits, Jacquelin Wells will be returning to her Rawlins at-large City Council seat, after garnering 1,050 votes over challenger Elizabeth McDonald’s 628.
“I’m just very grateful for the community continuing to support me,” she said Wednesday morning. “Being on the council for the last four years, and then going into a new term, we’ve been doing a lot of exciting things with the city under the new leadership.”
Wells said she hopes to see continued growth in the community.
“I’m looking forward to the new dog park and the new skate park, and I think those will help expand our community and give people more things to do,” Wells said. “I also would like to see (work done on) the dilapidated buildings in the community. We’ve made some progress in that area, but that’s a place that I really want to see taken better care of.”
R. Travis Moore, who is a current member of the Carbon County Board of Commissioners, secured the most votes for two open commission seats with 2,592. Willing “John” Johnson will also advance after the primary.
“Running for office, you’re always happy to win. Running unopposed, I didn’t have as much doubt, but at the same time, I’m grateful to the people who turned out to vote,” Moore said.
With a total of 4,399 votes cast in Carbon County, voter turnout was over 75%, representing an increase of about 25 percentage points over normal turnout during a primary election, said Lisa Smith, deputy Carbon County Clerk.
Moore said he was pleased with the turnout, especially after he worried that construction at the courthouse may deter some voters.
“My only real concern was that we had construction going on at the courthouse, so that limited one of the only entrances and exits into the main polling place in Rawlins,” he said. “That was poor timing, but it doesn’t seem to have to have impacted voter turnout. The turnout was awesome.”
Moore also received 250 votes and will become the next 2-1 Republican party precinct committeeman. He said he sought the position to learn more about the party.
While he suspected some crossover voting took place Tuesday, Moore said there has always been a strong Republican presence in Carbon County.
“I wanted to become more involved to see how the process works, how all the pieces connect to the state organization and of course, the national organization,” Moore said. “I’m signing up for the education and to meet people and get out and figure out what the people of Carbon County want.”
Dave Throgmorton, a longtime local Democratic leader in Carbon County, said that the only bright spot he could see coming off of Tuesday's election was that Wyoming voters favored Casper native Megan Degenfelder in her bid to become Wyoming’s next superintendent of public instruction. In Carbon County, Degenfelder received 1,184 votes to current Wyoming State Superintendent Brian Schroeder’s 1,268 votes.
“(Statewide), that was a good sign, because Schroeder has been trying to create a culture war in Wyoming where it doesn’t exist,” Throgmorton said. “I’m glad to see that there are enough people out there thinking (that) we don’t want to turn our K-12 system into a cultural battleground for the right.”
He said he suspected many Democrats in Carbon County switched parties to vote in the race for U.S. House District 1, where Harriet Hageman beat out sitting Rep. Liz Cheney. Of the 4,399 ballots cast in Carbon County, 304 were cast in the Democratic primary.
“A lot of Democrats jumped ship just for this election,” Throgmorton said. “We processed a whole lot of registration changes, party registration changes, at our table alone. I know that was happening at a lot of places around the county.”
But overall, it was not enough to save Cheney, he said.
“The Republican Party is not only the dominant party but it is becoming extraordinarily narrow,” he said. “If there’s not a place in the Republican Party for Liz Cheney, that party has become really, really narrow.”
Throgmorton said that while he’d like to be able to say the Carbon County Democrats will rally after an election like Tuesday’s, he just doesn’t think that is the case.
“I think we will see a migration out of the state. I think we will see people who look at (election results like Tuesday’s) and say, ‘Wyoming is not worth it,’” he said. “And I think the Republican Party is encouraging that.
“They don’t want any dissenting point of view. I don’t think it is a bunch of younger Democrats bailing. I think the Republicans are actively pushing that, and they will be very glad to have it.”