Many people see social media as a negative or toxic part of society.
Local resident Rebecca Iacovetto has found a way to use the Facebook page she founded to make a positive difference in the lives of her community.
When Iacovetto first started the Rawlins Proud Facebook page in 2018, one of the first initiatives she used the page for was to begin the Thanksgiving in a Bag project.
“My Thanksgiving dinner in a bag project started about three years ago. The first year we were able to feed 13 families,” Iacovetto said. “The second year, we just completely blew it out of the water.
“We were able to feed 100 people. For 2021, we were able to feed 75 people.”
In the bags, Iacovetto said she and other volunteers gather donations to put together complete Thanksgiving meal kits that include side dishes, choice of a ham or turkey, rolls and a pie.
Through the Rawlins Proud Facebook page, Iacovetto said she can reach out to the community to find out who is in need of a bag and procure the donations needed to fund the effort.
Her motivation to go beyond just posting on social media?
“I love the Rawlins community,” she said.
Through the Facebook page, Iacovetto also has been able to facilitate other community projects.
“I’ve organized a few trash pickup days to help clean up some of the litter around Rawlins,” Iacovetto said. “We also put together a map for teen trick-or-treaters the first year. It basically shows the houses around our community that are alright with teens going to their homes to trick-or-treat.”
Another reason she founded Rawlins Proud was to bring more positivity to Rawlins.
“The Facebook page is a place to celebrate all of the great things happening in Rawlins, to point out people that are awesome,” she said. “And if someone does have an issue with Rawlins, we encourage them to (pursue) possible ways to fix it.
“If someone points out there is a lot of litter in one particular area, then that gives us an opportunity to plan a clean-up day to get rid of it.”
Although Iacovetto knows a Facebook page won’t change the world, she said it’s enough to make her small corner of it better.
“We know Rawlins isn’t perfect, so if (people) have thoughts on ways to make it better, that’s great,” she said.
One of the other ways Rawlins Proud has been a boon to the community is through fundraisers for local nonprofits.
“One of the fundraisers we have started through the Facebook page is the Egg My Yard fundraiser for the Pet Partners,” she said. “People can request to have their yard egged on Easter where plastic Easter eggs are filled with candy and put out in their yard.
“It raises money for a good cause, but it is also less work for parents and a lot of fun for the kids.”
Aside from her philanthropy work, Iacovetto is a lab technician at the Sinclair Oil Refinery. On top of that, she also owns a dance, cheer and tumbling studio called Rawlins in Motion.
At her studio, she runs a program called Chance to Dance that allows foster kids and children from low-income families to receive free lessons.
To further accommodate children and families attending her studio, Iacovetto also has started learning sign language and Spanish.
“I have a student that is hard of hearing, so I teach her tumbling class in sign language as well. I’m also trying to learn Spanish to be able to communicate with the parents that speak it,” she said. “I want to make sure they feel included and important.”
For Iacovetto, using her time to give back to the community is something she is very passionate about.
“I just really love Rawlins,” she said. “I know it gets a bad rap sometimes with people, so I want to change that. I want to change how people view Rawlins.”