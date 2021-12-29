For Michael Lujan, being a veteran and restaurant owner are only a couple of the things he is known for around Rawlins. To many others in the area, he also is known as someone willing to lend a helping hand wherever it’s needed.
Lujan, owner of Michael’s Big City Steakhouse, has spent the last two decades organizing and hosting free Thanksgiving meals. Over the years, he estimates serving up more than 40,000 pounds of food to thousands of people on the holiday.
He’s also helped coordinate a dinner for local veterans.
“We actually started with our veterans dinner and we teamed up with the American Legion,” Lujan said. “We hosted the dinner at our restaurant and invited veterans to come out. We even went and picked up several of the veterans who attended ourselves.”
Lujan said the idea came from the experience he and his father had attending local events for veterans. From that, their annual Thanksgiving dinner for the community evolved.
“This is the 21st year that we’ve hosted the event and we actually ended up feeding almost 1,000 people this year alone. We have a lot of support from the hospital and from the community to make these dinners happen,” Lujan said. “It was just so amazing to be able to feed that many people.”
Even before cleanup is complete on Thanksgiving, Lujan and his family are already hip-deep in their next community service — the Big City Toy Drive.
“We’re going to buy gifts, wrap them and hand them out to over 500 kids this year,” he said leading up to this year’s distribution. “I went shopping the other day and picked up 25 bicycles in addition to all of the other toys that we’ll give out.
“We will start sorting and wrapping every night up until Christmas Eve.”
Lujan said that families call him and leave their information to receive the gifts.
“I don’t ask their names,” he said. “That’s not important. I just want to know if their child is a boy or girl, how old they are and what their address is.”
On Christmas Eve, local firefighters, police officers and emergency responders pick up the toys and help deliver them to the children’s homes.
“The idea for that came about originally because I wanted to show the kids that it’s not always a bad thing when a police officer shows up at your house,” Lujan said.
In addition to the other meals Lujan helps to provide, he also provided a meal during the COVID-19 pandemic for all of the first responders and health care workers at Carbon County Memorial Hospital.
Lujan and his staff also provide meals for the local high school basketball and football teams, cheerleaders and band during their respective seasons.
“For me and my family, it is so important that we do not lose our humanity,” he said about their mission to not only run a successful restaurant, but also be good community members. “I think a lot of that slipped away from the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Lujan also said that, “It’s important to keep our compassion, believe in people and be their strength all while maintaining our dignity and our kindness.
“Everything good that has happened to me in my life is because of this restaurant that my parents originally opened in 1973. I might not do everything great in my life, but I want to share this,” he added. “I want to be able to touch people’s lives with what I do.
“I want to make a difference. It’s what keeps me going.”