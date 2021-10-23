When he offered his arm to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine last spring, Hunter Swilling was taking science and his fellow students into consideration.
Swilling, president of Associated Students of the University of Wyoming (ASUW), was also able to base his response to the pandemic on his participation as the student representative on the university’s COVID-19 advisory committee and student incentive vaccination committee.
“The clinical studies had shown that it was safe and effective, and I was able to see that information for myself as it was being reported on, and it was all freely available online,” Swilling said. “Also, I’m a molecular biology student and my genetics professor covered how the vaccines work in great detail, which also provided some comfort in knowing how the vaccines work.”
Besides the science, he also felt motivated to be vaccinated for another reason.
“Plus, (there was) the commitment I feel toward my community, and to the people around me, to make sure we were able to stop this pandemic as much as we possibly can,” he said.
For other students, an additional reason to be vaccinated has been a UW incentive program that rewarded some with prizes ranging from tuition to dinner with the university president. The incentives are designed to increase the vaccination rate without a mandate.
“Absent mandates, what we’ve had to really fall back on is education and incentives. We feel pretty good about what those have accomplished,” said Chad Baldwin, UW vice president of institutional communications
The incentive program was offered to all fully vaccinated employees and students.
For employees, weekly drawings have included tickets to athletic contests and theater productions, dance performances or gear rental from the university’s outdoor program. Prizes were donated by campus entities, Baldwin said.
Student drawings began in July, Baldwin said. Those prizes included in-state tuition and fees for one semester. Two $4,500 tuition awards were given away. There also were 10 weekly awards of $300; pre-game passes for football games and dinner with UW President Ed Seidel. Students also were eligible to receive AirPods, campus dining cards and UW clothing.
The student incentive program has ended for this semester, but the employee program will continue with a few remaining small awards.
“It’s been kind of fun actually,” Baldwin said. “Has it made a difference? We don’t know for sure, but when we started we had about 1,600 students being vaccinated, and as of (Oct. 11) we are up to 5,000.”
An ASUW survey conducted Sept. 20 through Oct. 4 indicated that 68.89% of students reported being vaccinated. Baldwin said that another university survey showed that at least 42% percent of students and 88% of employees said they were vaccinated.
The numbers are affected by differences in documentation needed to prove vaccination status and the need for students to take the step of entering an online portal to record their status, Baldwin said.
The differences in reporting were called out in the student survey as an issue that should be addressed.
On-campus attitudes about the option of a vaccine mandate were evenly divided in the ASUW survey, Swilling said.
That attitude mirrors a state study conducted by Linda Thunstrom, associate professor in the UW College of Business.
The study focused on the vaccination rate in Wyoming and nationally to look at the response to information campaigns. In Wyoming, she said, the vaccination rate was about 50%, with little impact made by additional information.
“It seems like vaccine hesitancy is stickier in Wyoming than other parts of the country,” Thunstrom said.
A conservative, independent population, distrust of the federal government and the slower spread of COVID-19 in Wyoming because of its dispersed population may be factors, she said.