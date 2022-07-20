Depression

The Suicide Prevention Lifeline is one of two in Wyoming and works to help curb suicide in a state that has one of the highest per capita rates in the nation. The statewide suicide prevention service is expanding to 24/7 availability.

Wyoming’s suicide lifeline services are expanding to offer 24/7 state-based coverage, as 988 — a 911 for mental health — comes online nationally.

The expansion, which Gov. Mark Gordon announced Monday, is a significant step in the state’s efforts to provide comprehensive in-state service for Wyoming residents experiencing mental health crises.

