A woman reads a book in Powell's Bookstore in downtown Portland, Oregon. On Thursday, the American Booksellers Association said that membership increased from 1,635 to 1,701 since May 2020, the additions a combination of brand new stores and existing stores that had not previously been part of the independents’ trade group. While association CEO Allison Hill and others had feared that hundreds of stores could go out of business during the 2020-21 holiday season, the ABA so far has only tallied 14 closings in 2021, along with more than 70 last year.