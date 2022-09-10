Wyoming Oil

An oil well is seen east of Casper. A group representing the oil and gas industry has said it will appeal a judge’s ruling upholding the delay of a federal lease sale.

CASPER — At least one industry group will appeal last week’s court order upholding the federal government’s right to postpone oil and gas leasing until it finishes evaluating the sales’ environmental impacts.

U.S. District Judge Scott W. Skavdahl of Wyoming ruled Friday that the Department of the Interior legally delayed the federal oil and gas lease sale scheduled for the first quarter of 2021 “over concerns that the associated Environmental Assessments” — a requirement under the National Environmental Policy Act — “did not satisfy recent court caselaw.”

