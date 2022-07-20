Yellowstone Volcano Hysteria

An unidentified pair of visitors to the Yellowstone National Park photograph the Old Faithful geyser as it rockets 100-feet skyward. Robert V. Smith, distinguished research professor and emeritus professor of geology and geophysics at the University of Utah, is much more concerned about the danger to regional communities posed by earthquakes than volcanoes.

 Kevork Djansezian/AP File

POWELL — While reports of an impending eruption of the Yellowstone volcano are popular on internet sites and social media, the reports are greatly exaggerated, according to a U.S. Geological Survey geophysicist.

Verifiable facts shared by the agency are commonly used to sound the alarm.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus