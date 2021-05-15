Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL CARBON COUNTY UNTIL 545 PM MDT... At 446 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Teton Reservoir, or 12 miles south of Rawlins, moving northeast at 10 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Carbon County.