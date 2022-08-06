JACKSON — In its first chance to defend Wyoming’s abortion ban, the state did not put up a strong enough case.
Teton County District Judge Melissa Owens sided with plaintiffs in an emergency hearing July 27, finding that the state prohibition would put pregnant patients and obstetric providers at risk. Owens issued a temporary restraining order, protecting abortion access at least until the next hearing on Aug. 9.
“It wouldn’t surprise me at all if the state is putting up a half-hearted defense because they have a tough case,” Kenneth Chesnek, a University of Wyoming law professor, said after the first hearing.
Chesnek said Article 1, Section 38, of the state Constitution clearly grants rights to health care, which in his mind includes abortion.
Owens did not explicitly say in her ruling whether abortion qualifies as health care, but she did say the abortion ban “appears to be in conflict” with Section 38.
Wyoming Right to Life president Marti Halverson disagrees with Chesnek’s interpretation.
“By no one’s definition is killing an innocent human being health care,” Halverson said after the first hearing.
But several leading health care organizations, including the World Health Organization and American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, define abortion as an essential health care service.
Shortly before the reversal of Roe v. Wade, the American Medical Association declared abortion bans a “violation of human rights.”
Special Assistant Attorney General Jay Jerde represented the state in the first hearing.
It’s not clear if Attorney General Bridget Hill — who determined the abortion ban was “fully authorized” after Roe v. Wade was overturned — will speak directly at future hearings. A member of her administration office said Jerde was “the attorney on the case.”
Halverson said she didn’t hear anything compelling from the state’s initial arguments.
“I felt disappointed that we didn’t have stronger advocacy for a law that 69 legislators supported,” she said. “And going forward, I hope for more enthusiastic defense.”
She was surprised Jerde didn’t reference clause C of Section 38, which states “the Legislature may determine reasonable and necessary restrictions on the rights granted under this section to protect the health and general welfare of the people.”
“We think that this compels the Legislature to restrict abortion,” the Right to Life president said.
She’s hoping the state will reference the subsection in future hearings.
Jerde argued on behalf of the Attorney General — who said her office “stands ready to defend” the abortion ban — that the state Constitution does not explicitly mention abortion and therefore does not confer a right to the procedure.
The ban does not infringe on constitutional rights, he said, because “no such right exists.”
“You can’t infringe on what isn’t there.”
Jerde further suggested that “throughout history” Wyoming statute has prohibited abortion, citing a clause that previously outlawed abortions “after the embryo or fetus has reached viability.”
Wyoming’s new trigger law, modeled after legislation in other states and approved by the Legislature earlier this year, replaces that clause and instead outlaws abortions except in cases of rape, incest or serious risk of death or physical injury to the pregnant person. Violators face a potential 14-year felony prison sentence.
Late in the two-hour hearing, Jerde said women could still leave Wyoming to get an abortion in another state. He also suggested that providers such as Dr. Giovannina Anthony, a plaintiff in the case, could contest the ban’s constitutionality in her own court battle if she was arrested for performing an abortion.
In response, Judge Owens cautioned that “Criminal prosecutions do not occur quickly.”
“Declaring that something’s unconstitutional is not that easy; it’s not just this quick remedy,” said Caroline Reed, an Arizona attorney licensed in Wyoming, who came to the July 27 hearing.
Reed came to the courtroom with a Jackson friend and said she was impressed by Owens and the plaintiffs’ attorneys.
“I thought they provided very clear and concise reasoning as to why they needed [the temporary restraining order],” the criminal defense attorney said. “I can’t wait to go home and talk to some of my colleagues about moving forward in Arizona this way.”
Arizona’s Attorney General Mark Brnovich recently stated that a 1901 law banning most abortions is enforceable — a decision that has him at odds with Republican Gov. Doug Ducey.
Reed said couching abortion as a private health care choice between a patient and their doctor could potentially free the procedure from its politicization.
“It takes away all the verbiage that goes along with, ‘When does life begin?’ and ‘Can you have an abortion at 12 weeks or 20 weeks?’ ” she said.
“If it’s a healthcare decision, it takes away all those parameters.”