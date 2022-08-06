Roe v. Wade demonstration

Wyoming Rep. Trey Sherwood, D-Laramie, addresses a crowd gathered along Grand Avenue in front of the Albany County Courthouse on June 24 demonstrating in protest of the U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal of the 1973 Roe. v. Wade decision.

 Greg Johnson/Boomerang

JACKSON — In its first chance to defend Wyoming’s abortion ban, the state did not put up a strong enough case.

Teton County District Judge Melissa Owens sided with plaintiffs in an emergency hearing July 27, finding that the state prohibition would put pregnant patients and obstetric providers at risk. Owens issued a temporary restraining order, protecting abortion access at least until the next hearing on Aug. 9.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus