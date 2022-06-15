‘It could come to Laramie’: Locals weigh in on mass shooting prevention

A recent string of mass shootings across the United States has left the country reeling with grief and wondering what to do next.
In Albany County, high school students have taken to the streets in an effort to urge action from adults in the community. Nationally, debates over gun control have been reignited with some people changing their minds on the issue for the first time.
The recent violence has caused Roy Bane, an Albany County veteran, competitive shooter and longtime National Rifle Association member, to end his affiliation with the organization and support certain gun control measures.
“It’s time for all of us to think hard about what’s happening because it could come to Laramie any day,” Bane said.
He said there’s been a recent culture shift among some firearms enthusiasts that emphasizes politics and appearances over a love for the sport.
“I don’t even own one of these guns,” Bane said of AR-15s, the semi-automatic weapon used by recent mass shooters. “They have no use to me. They’re an assault weapon, and they’re not designed for anything much other than for people to think they’re macho.”
Others see gun control as an oversimplification of the issue, claiming that expanding mental health resources and other community work will make the greatest impact.
“I’m not a big fan of gun control. I don’t think that’s a solution,” said state Sen. Dan Furphy, R-Laramie. “We’ve got to address these mental health issues that these kids are facing. A kid that has mental health issues is going to find a way to hurt others anyway.”
Furphy sits on the state Labor, Health and Social Services Committee that has been working to increase access to mental health across the state — an initiative he says will help prevent issues of gun violence.
He also emphasized the importance of increasing the number of mental health professionals in the state and the resources available to provide care to those who need it.
Community health
Marce Nesslinger, a licensed professional counselor from The Clinic for Mental Health and Wellness in Laramie, said she feels that pointing to mental illness as the only cause of mass shootings misses the target.
While a mental health diagnosis could play a role in why people commit violent acts, it’s also necessary to assess other issues in their lives, she said. Those in the field of mental health emphasize the importance of protective factors in a person’s life, such as access to good role models and positive connections with the community.
“Very rarely do you have antisocial or extremely violent behavior in a vacuum,” Nesslinger said.
She explained that the structure and support systems that come from schools and community programs are what help people stay healthy. In Albany County, there are programs that specifically offer these types of services such as school programs, counseling services, the Big Brother Big Sister program and the Youth Crisis Center.
She also highlighted the importance of alternative legal punitive systems like the local youth empowerment and support integration programs that connect people with mental health and other resources before and after they are convicted of crimes.
The people providing these types of resources have faced challenges since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, when schools closed and many staff members quit after reaching their own limits with wellbeing.
“This all fell apart with the pandemic. The mental health crisis just skyrocketed,” Nesslinger said. “I don’t think we quite grasped what happened.”
State Rep. Karlee Provenza, D-Laramie, emphasizes a lack of access to health care as central to gun violence issues in Wyoming, which are primarily slotted in the categories of domestic violence and suicide.
Wyoming had the third-highest gun death rate in the nation in 2019, with 86% of gun-related deaths attributed to suicide and 85% of victims being male, according to the Educational Fund to Stop Gun Violence.
“The use of guns in these cases are symptoms of a bigger problem,” Provenza said. “It’s the fact that we don’t have enough health care for people who need access to it. (We have) a culture where people aren’t able to call for help.”
The right to defend
Provenza also emphasized the importance of being thoughtful about the unintended consequences of gun control policies, which would include taking firearms out of the hands of LGBTQ people and people of color.
This is one of the many concerns with gun control outlined by Lloyd Baker, a veteran and owner of Gold Spur Outfitters, a local gunsmithing and retail shop.
“Guns have been seen as a straight white male thing for a long time,” Baker said. “We would like to see it be not that.”
Baker said he would like to see more women own guns and be included in hunting and other outdoor activities. He also said AR-15s are useful especially to women because they are easy to use and are recommended as a self-defense weapon.
“Weird rhetoric comes from people who don’t know about guns talking about guns,” Baker said. “It’s obvious they don’t know and it pulls credibility from their argument.”
Gun control laws are known to have a racist legacy, as the first gun control laws in the United States came about during the Jim Crow era to keep firearms out of the hands of formerly enslaved people, Baker said.
He said that instead of focusing on gun control, the national conversation should shift toward mental health, and gun owners should continue following safety practices.
Gold Spur Outfitters is partnering with the nonprofit organization Hold My Guns, which works to connect people in mental health crisis or other situations with temporary, voluntary storage for their firearms.
“We try to remove the stigma,” Baker said. “It’s not our business why you’re storing your guns.”
In terms of selling guns, the business uses the federal background check database required for all gun sellers. From there, staff rely on their gut feelings and refuse to sell firearms or ammunition to someone if the situation doesn’t feel right, Baker said.
Security and reporting
While local law enforcement is at the mercy of federal, state and local statutes to control firearms use, there are other things officers are doing to mitigate the chance of a mass shooting, said Albany County Sheriff Aaron Appelhans.
The Sheriff’s Office offers safety planning for residents who need it, whether it be through assessing building security or offering group trainings. The department also offers free gun locks and information on firearm safety.
Sheriff’s Office deputies and Laramie Police Department officers undergo yearly active-shooter trainings and receive information on potential threats through school reporting systems.
The state of Wyoming uses a program called Safe2Tell, where students and community members can submit an anonymous safety concern. The reports go to Wyoming Highway Patrol, which then sends them to local law enforcement agencies.
“If you see something, say something,” said Laramie Police Chief Dale Stalder about stopping potential tragedies before they happen. “In almost all of these incidents there are clues and there are signs that people are maybe going to do something tragic like that, but somebody didn’t say something to the police.”
Residents can make reports directly to police or anonymously through the LPD website, Stalder said. The department also receives intelligence of potential threats from numerous other entities.
One Wyoming example of reporting a potential problem derailing a potential tragedy came in November 2018 in Gillette. A 14-year-old student who brought two handguns and dozens of rounds of ammunition to Twin Spruce Junior High School was caught and disarmed before anything happened after another student reported him.
The teen threated to shoot a student and kill staff members, and at one point showed one of the guns to a classmate. That classmate subsequently reported the gun to the school’s principal, who was able to isolate the teen and get the weapons away from him.
The most important thing is that the community works together to identify potential harmful behavior and do something about it, whether that means reporting it to law enforcement, school administration or a counselor, Stalder said.
Albany County School District No. 1 has a range of crisis plans and protocols in place for school safety, said Superintendent Jubal Yennie. Part of these safety initiatives include a security and safety council and a safety team that work in the district.
“It’s an important quality for us that we’re reaching out and caring for students and staff as a line of prevention, (and look at) how we can address it and care for each other in times of strength,” Yennie said in an interview last month.
Nesslinger also emphasized the importance of a collaborative effort in preventing violence from occurring in the community, noting that she hopes teamwork will one day be the standard in mental health work.
“I’d like the community to really understand that it’s a big-picture problem,” Nesslinger said.