Bondurant citizens’ legal case against Sublette County commissioners and billionaire Joe Ricketts’ Jackson Fork Ranch will no longer be heard in Teton County.

Instead, 9th District Court Judge Melissa Owens, who presides over the Teton County court, assigned the case to Judge Steven K. Sharpe of the First Judicial District in Laramie County.

