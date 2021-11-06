JACKSON — Kickstart my heart, why don’t you?
Tim McLaurin, a.k.a. Jackson’s Biggest Rockstar, has been dancing on Town Square since March 2020, busting moves to bands like Diamond Rio and Mötley Crüe to brighten peoples’ days during the pandemic. Now, he’s teamed up with Teton Gravity Research to release a Crüe-inspired Jackson’s Biggest Rockstar T-shirt.
The proceeds, 100% of them, from T-shirt sales will benefit the Global Down Syndrome Foundation.
McLaurin said that, one day, he “had an idea to make a shirt with someone in town.” He went into Teton Gravity Research’s downtown shop, talked with his friends who work there and got the ski media company to agree to make a shirt with him.
“So that’s how we came up with that,” McLaurin said Friday.
The Global Down Syndrome Foundation got involved, McLaurin said, because “They saw all my posts, they saw all my videos and they decided to team up with me also.”
McLaurin has 4,200 followers on his Instagram, @jackson_biggestrockstar, and posts videos and photos daily.
The Global Down Syndrome Foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of people with Down syndrome through research, medical care, education and advocacy.
It primarily funds the Linda Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome, which is “committed solely to research and medical care for people with Down syndrome” and “eradicating the medical and cognitive ill effects associated with the condition.” That’s according to the foundation’s website.
McLaurin has Down syndrome. He’s proud to be who he is.
“People with Down syndrome, they are special, they are awesome,” he said. “When you have Down syndrome, it means a lot.”
The new T-shirt is Crüe-styled, umlauts and all, which is fitting for a rockstar like McLaurin, who’s a huge fan.
Some of McLaurin’s favorite songs are “Kickstart My Heart” and “Maybe It’s Time,” a song Mötley Crüe bassist, co-founder and Jackson Hole resident Nikki Sixx wrote with his new band Sixx A.M. to promote sobriety. Sixx and McLaurin have met, but Sixx has told the News&Guide, the Jackson Hole Daily’s sister publication, that he has no sights on McLaurin’s title.
“When he goes ‘I’m Jackson’s Biggest Rock Star,’ I go ‘Yes, you are,’ ” Sixx said in April. “So much about having a positive attitude and making positive change in your life is just claiming that moniker, claiming ‘I’m going to do this. This is what I am.’ ”
McLaurin has been boogying on Town Square for over a year, but he will be taking a break next week for a scheduled surgery.
But just because he’s out for a bit doesn’t mean he’s out of the game for good. Asked if he’d be returning, McLaurin was unequivocal.
“Hell yes,” he said.
For more about the T-shirt, visit TinyURL.com/jbrstshirt.