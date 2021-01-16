Stalking is a serious, prevalent crime that impacts every community across the United States. Jan. is Stalking Awareness Month. This campaign began in 2004 as a way to help the public identify what exactly stalking is.
Central to the definition of stalking is fear. Stalking is a series of acts aimed at controlling and instilling fear in another person. According to Wyo. state statute, stalking behavior is directed at a specific individual, and the behavior is intentional and is harmful to the victim. These behaviors can include written threats, lewd or obscene statements or images, vandalism, or nonconsensual physical contact that a perpetrator should have known would cause a reasonable person to experience substantial emotional distress.
According to Julie Hahn, victims assistance coordinator at Rawlins Police Dept. (RPD), one in eight stalking victims misses work as a result of their victimization, and one in seven actually move as a result of being stalked. She noted that the burden of this crime is extremely heavy for the victim. RPD has been raising awareness of stalking through social media posts through the month of Jan.
“Since stalking can be a tricky crime to charge, we recommend our victims log all encounters they have had with their stalker. It doesn’t matter how small they think it is, it should be logged and reported,” said Melissa Myers, victims specialist advocate and outreach coordinator for RPD. She added that RPD Victims Services provides composition books or stalking logs so people can record occurrences. The stalking log helps build a stronger case in court if that becomes necessary.
Carbon County has a valuable resource for stalking victims in the organization C.O.V.E., which stands for Citizens Organized to see Violence Ended. C.O.V.E. offers advocacy and support to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking. Their organization elaborates on victims needs beyond what law enforcement can provide.
“For stalking victims, we can provide access to a safe house in Rawlins, financial support, transportation, counseling, relocation support through bus tickets or gas vouchers, and we can help a victim file a stalking petition with the court,” said Jennifer Evans, executive director of C.O.V.E. Evans added that a stalking petition is similar to a protection order, and can be difficult to get because the crime becomes a felony if it is violated. The best way to successfully submit a stalking petition is to carefully document the course of conduct. In order to be considered stalking, the behavior has to be criminal, such as breaking into a house or threatening bodily harm.
“Stalking petitions or protection orders are hard to get because they are very serious and can take away a person’s civil liberties. The court needs to make absolutely sure that the behavior is extreme,” explained Loretta Hansen, MSW, LCSW, victim/witness program coordinator for Carbon County Sheriff’s Dept. She added that that there is a difference between harassment and stalking. Stalking is a crime and harassment is bad behavior. Harassment can include things like posting unkind social media posts or sending a nasty email. Beyond a protection order or stalking petition, other interventions are possible, such as making a safety plan.
“Each safety plan is tailored to the individual, and can include simple things such as making sure a person is locking their doors and windows and ensuring that they don’t hide house keys in obvious places,” said Dawnette Spaulding, victim witness specialist for Carbon County Sheriff’s Dept.
If someone believes they are being stalked, Hansen encouraged them to come in and talk to either her or Spaulding. It can be hard to convey the fear that is born from being a victim of this crime, and she and Spaulding will conduct in-depth interviews to identify options for the victim.
“It takes a lot of courage for people to come forward for a crime like stalking,” Hansen added. One of their goals as victim advocates is to empower people to take control of a situation, and take their lives back.
Jo Dee Mayfield, direct services advocate for C.O.V.E., added that their organization can also help a person decipher whether or not what they are experiencing is legally considered stalking and develop safety plans if necessary. If a person doesn’t feel comfortable speaking to law enforcement, their organization can be of service.
Every expert interviewed for this article stressed one central thing: documentation. If someone feels they are the victim of stalking, experts agree that a person should document each occurrence diligently and seek help from victim advocates to explore their options.
Contact advocates in Carbon County:
Rawlins Police Dept.: 307-328-4530
C.O.V.E.: 307-324-7071
Carbon County Sheriff’s Dept. Victim/Witness Program: 307-328-7713 or 307-324-2776