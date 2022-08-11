A judge has granted a preliminary injunction to the state’s near-total abortion ban as Wyoming joins North Dakota and Utah as states in the region where a judge has temporarily blocked such laws.

In the latest order from Teton County District Court Judge Melissa Owens, she ruled to prevent any enforcement of the new law during the pendency of the lawsuit at hand. Now, abortions in Wyoming remain legal under a 1977 law in place until recently.

