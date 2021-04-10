Saratoga Town Council member Bob Keel announced his resignation at the April 6 town council meeting, citing personal reasons.
His resignation was not on the agenda and he made the announcement in a prepared statement, during which he discussed his two and one-half years on the council. In that prepared speech, of which no copies were handed out to the public or the press, he alluded to the difficult times during his service.
“It has been a pleasure to work with the town employees and members of this council,” Keel ssid. “This has not been an easy decision for me and my family, but for the changes that have happened to us, it makes it impossible for me to be a good council person and a good parent."
Mayor Creed James thanked Keel for his years of service as did council member Ben Spalding. Council members D’Ron Campbell made no comment. Nor did Council member Jon Nelson, who was out of town and was attending the meeting via Zoom.
Upon reading this resignation statement Keel exited the council dais and left the building.
At the recommendation of Nelson, the mayor declared a vacancy on the council and called for letters of interest from local residents to fill the seat for the remaining year and a half of Keel’s term. Letters of interest are to be in by April 16.
In other council business, James officially swore in Marie Christen as Saratoga’s new town clerk. Along with her husband Tyler, Christen is the owner of Sweet Marie’s Bakeshop and Marie’s Mercantile clothing store, as well as a catering service.
In other news, James announced that the certified public accounting firm of CFJ of Salt Lake City, Utah, has declined to do the 2020-21 annual state audit for Saratoga. This firm prepared the town’s 2019-20 audit for filing last year. This audit was never officially filed due to the internal strife between the Saratoga Town Council and its two accounting firms at the time. This old audit has yet to be completed and filed.
ABOUT BOB KEEL
Keel did not make any public statement about his recent appointment to be the Bishop of the local ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. The calling is for five years and has all the duties and responsibilities of a preacher or priest in any other church without the paycheck or material benefits. Bishops are unpaid volunteers and must continue to have a job and make their own living while caring for their congregation.
The calling for Keel was received the week before the Church’s General Conference (semiannual meeting) that was held this past Easter weekend. It was extended by the Stake President, who is the regional authority in charge of all the Wards in this two-county region of the LDS Church. As the Bishop of the Platte Valley Ward Keel now has the clerical responsibility for approximately 130 families in this local congregation, as well as the moral responsibility for the well-being of all the residents of Saratoga and the surrounding area including Encampment, Riverside, and Ryan Park. He will be working with all the other religious leaders in this region to assist these residents.
Cutline
Saratoga Mayor Creed James swears in Saratoga's new Town Clerk Marie Christen at the April 6th council meeting.