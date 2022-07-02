I ease through the water, not quite relaxed but feeling comfortable. The last time I was on a paddleboard was a couple years ago. I can count my paddleboard excursions on one hand, but I’ve enjoyed it every time.
This time I skim over the ultra-blue water of Lake Tahoe. I’m here with about 70 of my kin for a family reunion. It was originally scheduled for 2020, but postponed for two years because of the pandemic. We finally gathered amidst the beauty of California’s high country.
My tranquility turns to anxiety when the wake from a passing boat arrives and my paddleboard undulates with the waves. In hindsight, I should have pointed the board into the waves instead of letting them hit me broadside. Also in hindsight, I should have tried harder to keep my balance.
Instead, I plop rather gracelessly into the water. I was told the water was nippy, and I can attest that is the case. The lake is fed by snowfields and, with daytime temperatures barely breaking into the 70s, the vast lake has not warmed much.
I bob in the water, the chill initially taking my breath away. Thank goodness I have a tether attached to my ankle to keep the board from floating away.
In my few times on a paddleboard I don’t recall ever falling off. For that reason, I really have no idea how to get back on. I thrash and flutter kick to gain leverage but instead, my feet float up under the board. My life jacket, while ensuring I float, makes it tough to maneuver.
Lucky for me, I am not alone when two of my much younger relatives come alongside to offer suggestions. I note I am not nearing shore but appear to be floating out to sea. With that realization, I put more energy into my re-boarding efforts.
Eventually, I clumsily crawled back atop the paddleboard, but opted to pretend it was a kayak instead. Rather than standing up, I just sat on the thing, paddling around without any real risk of taking a second unexpected dip into the chilly water.
Once back to shore, I opted to take off again in an actual kayak, feeling much more comfortable as I paddled along in a stable position, ogling the snowy peaks in the distance.
It truly is a lovely area. The downside, as is the case it seems whenever I leave Wyoming, is all the people. It is like downtown Jackson Hole in the summer, except the human activity is greatly expanded, extending for miles up and down the lakeshore.
In the kayak, I watch out for others on paddleboards, kayaks and then a couple guys on these turbo-charged jet boards. They look like small surfboards except, as the rider picks up speed, the board lifts off the surface and the propeller skims through the water. The rider actually looks like he’s on air rather than on the water.
I watch for a bit, feeling the urge to try one myself. Then one guy loses his balance and flips into the water. I expect that happens often, explaining why they both wore wetsuits.
My vacation splurge is staying in a cabin with clear views of the lake. As a person who typically camps out, renting a cabin is a luxury. It isn’t posh, but is a treat to move around, make coffee and lounge on the porch, gazing out across the lake.
Each morning I hop on my bicycle and enjoy the nearby paved pathway that weaves its way north, paralleling the shoreline. It’s wonderful to bike without risk from motorized traffic. Instead, I ogle the Jeffry, ponderosa and sugar pine trees. It’s a busy path, though, and I learn quickly to get out early.
Next day my siblings and I head over to Heavenly ski resort and ride the gondola and then a chairlift to the summit. The panoramic view is stunning. As a treat, we mosey over to their coaster ride. Such entertainment is found at many ski areas these days, but I’ve never given one a go.
When it’s my turn I climb into the coaster resembling a one-person bobsled, and it takes off slowly, hauling me up and up. At the summit, the operator shouts to let me know I am now in control of the sled and can go as fast or as slow as I like by pushing or pulling the hand levers.
Then I take off with gravity doing its thing. I confess that I used the brakes from time to time, but still felt like I was flying. I giggled all the way down as the sled made curlicues and zigzags. It was a hoot and ended all too soon.
Paddleboards, kayaks, coasters, bicycles and plenty of good company – all-in-all the delayed reunion was a success.
I very much enjoyed Lake Tahoe and am glad I visited, but am still happy to return to Wyoming where I am reminded to value our elbowroom.