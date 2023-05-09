State Capitol of Wyoming in Cheyenne

CASPER — The Wyoming Republican Party was united in condemning Laramie Democrat Rep. Karlee Provenza for posting a meme concerning transgender people that was criticized for its violent overtones.

But Republican leaders were split on Saturday over whether or not the party should urge disciplinary action against Provenza for posting the meme, with some passionately arguing that doing so could create a precedent for the infringement on free speech — a right that is strongly emphasized in the party.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus