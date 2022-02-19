CHEYENNE — Members of the House and Senate Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs committees moved forward three bills addressing complaints related to sexual assault and discrimination in the Wyoming Guard.
The legislative action follows public attention to these issues by whistleblowers and veterans of the Guard last fall. Many reported a toxic environment, instances of intimidation, enabling of abuse and a lack of answerability from high-ranking officials.
Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Gregory Porter and fellow military leaders did not confirm the allegations, but worked alongside legislators to develop the bills that passed unanimously Monday and Tuesday. He was joined in support and testimony by Wyoming Military Department Judge Advocate General and lawyer Chris Smith.
Porter said he doesn’t see a widespread sexual assault and harassment problem within the Guard, but no level is acceptable.
“Nothing breaks us down more as a military than something like this happening,” he told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “We recruit from Wyoming, we serve in Wyoming, and our people go back to Wyoming. To have an organization that allows something like this to happen is unconscionable, and we just don’t tolerate it.”
The first bills introduced to govern the issues were Senate Files 40 and 45 on Monday afternoon.
Senate Transportation Committee Chairman Sen. Bill Landen, R-Casper, said he was proud of the work legislators did during the interim to make the bills ready for the budget session. Both were approved unanimously.
Bill details
SF 40 was the first to be discussed and authorized the release of military member criminal history record information, as well as required military member fingerprinting. Although the bill is less related to sexual assault and discrimination complaints, previously, the Wyoming Military Department could not access the documents independently.
The other legislation approved by the Senate committee was SF 45. It would require the military department to provide an annual report on all sexual harassment, discrimination and assault matters to the Joint Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Interim Committee before Oct. 31. Officials would also have to include department demographics, factual information on incidents and additional complaints to the inspector general or to Congress.
The adjutant general presented a similar report to the committee earlier this year. He said he is confident he can uphold the annual requirement.
“We found out a lot about ourselves as we put this report together, and framed it so that we could understand some of the issues there,” Porter said. “So, it’s work well spent. It definitely does take some time and some effort, but it’s worth doing it.”
House Bill 53 was the final bill considered Tuesday afternoon for the military department.
Former staff members who said they experienced a toxic environment had sought such legislation. Highly influenced by the Uniform Military Justice Code, it is meant to hold commanding officers accountable throughout the leadership ladder.
“Any member of the Wyoming National Guard who believes himself to have been wronged by a commanding officer, and who, upon application to that commanding officer, is refused redress, may complain to any superior commissioned officer,” it states. “The superior commissioned officer shall forward the complaint to the adjutant general.”
The second portion of the bill is what Porter said he is most excited for, though. It would give the Wyoming Guard the opportunity to work with the state Department of Workforce Services in counseling, mediating, investigating and determining the outcome of claims by employees within the military.
He said this was a positive impact because it will provide the Wyoming Guard with an unbiased eye, and leave military members feeling confident in reporting.
“I think it could give them a better sense of impartiality there, for sure,” he said. “My hope would be that everybody feels that they can come forward to lodge a complaint without fear of retaliation, but that’s probably not accurate. There are probably some folks out there that are a little reticent.”
The bills will now be considered by both chambers of the Legislature.