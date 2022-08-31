Sgt. Tyler Holloway

Sgt. Tyler Holloway of the 115 Field Artillery Brigade in the Wyoming Army National Guard calls in a medical evacuation as part of a round-robin set of events at the Volunteer Training Site in Milan, Tenn.

 Sgt. Kristina Kranz/U.S. Army National Guard

CHEYENNE — Legislators hope to provide state funding to the Wyoming Guard for future recruitment and retention efforts.

The Wyoming Military Department has reiterated its need for support in the wake of being seven percentage points below the strength goal of 102% in 2021, which members of the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee heard Wednesday. Without funding for incentives from the state, it could be nearly a decade before the department meets the 100% threshold.

