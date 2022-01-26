Looking out across the frozen winter landscape, the rolling snowdrifts resemble a moonscape void of life. Those who ski or snowshoe, going at a pace that allows close inspection know there’s a lot more going on than initially meets the eye.
First there are all the critter prints in the snow, the obvious clue that the woods are still quite active even with the snowy coverlet. Second, while hard to spot, air holes poke up through the snow, hinting at the life underneath in what’s called the subnivean zone. That’s the space that forms between the snow and the surface of the ground.
If you wish you could actually identify which critters make the various tracks or leave other sign in the snow, an opportunity to stroll the woods with a wildlife biologist who really knows his tracks is being sponsored by the Laramie Audubon Society.
Gary Beauvais, Director of the Wyoming Natural Diversity Database, leads a snowshoe or cross-country ski trek through forest and riparian habitats of the Medicine Bow National Forest on Jan. 29.
“These treks have been going on for 20 years now,” Beauvais said. “It’s really fun to get out and explore what’s out there. We never know what we might find.”
While some luck is involved, snow conditions are a huge factor in helping spot tracks. Beauvais explained that if the snow has been undisturbed for a while, it can be the best for finding wildlife sign. Freshly fallen or even currently falling snow is less likely to have many tracks since the animals haven’t had time to wander about.
Common tracks discovered in past treks include the obvious ones: red squirrel, snowshoe hare and long-tailed weasel. Less common, but also observed on the treks, are coyote, red fox, bobcat, martin and even porcupine. There’s also a chance of noting some tracks from dusky grouse.
“We get a good mix often times,” Beauvais said. “It depends on the snow conditions, but often we’ll see tracks for four or five mammals, and sometimes even a few birds.”
Mice and shrews are less likely since they are among the species that live down in the subnivean space and rarely come to the surface. Still, finding an air hole or getting one of the small critters to pop its head out of the snow is a possibility.
For those interested in joining the outing, snowshoes or cross-country skis are needed. Beauvais said the mode of travel is usually about equally distributed between the two.
The focus on the trek is to look for wildlife and unravel signs written into the winter snow. The group also discusses the natural history of the winter environment. The goal is not to see who gets down the road the fastest or the farthest, but to enjoy what Mother Nature has to offer.
This year the route is along Sand Lake Road located about 4 miles west of Centennial off of U.S. Highway 130. While space is likely limited at the intersection with Sand Lake Road, parking is possible in the Little Laramie Trailhead lot about a quarter mile east of the intersection.
The route up the road has an initial uphill section, but then eases to flatter terrain. The trek also wanders onto some of the trails that extend out from the Little Laramie Trailhead.
“Everyone can go as far as they like, but we typically go a maximum of 2-3 miles, Beauvais said. “Sometime others continue on to get a little more skiing in before they end for the day.”
Beauvais said they typically return to Laramie around 1 or 2 p.m. but participants can turn around whenever they like.
“It’s an outing I always enjoy and look forward to each year,” Beauvais said. “Anyone who wants to learn more about tracks in the snow is welcome to join us.”