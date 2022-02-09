“Mush!” I call out and laugh. I’m on the trails at Chimney Park with Dobby, my young Australian shepherd.
Dobby is out front, trotting down the trail at an easy pace. An 8-foot tether connects the two of us. On Dobby’s end, it attaches to a padded harness, and my end connects to a padded belt around my waist. The tether has a bungee section, providing a little elasticity to ease any sudden jerks.
We are skijoring.
It’s the sport of skiing while being pulled by either a dog or, in some cases, a horse. I have Dobby out front. He gives me a light pull, but mostly I’m moving under my own power. I still want to get my workout but confess the little tug makes the going a little easier. It’s like having the wind at my back with a little assist.
I came up with the idea of trying skijoring last winter when I’d ski with Dobby at Chimney Park and frantically get him on leash whenever we saw other humans, dogs or even the occasional moose.
Other dogs are Dobby’s kryptonite. Dobby can’t resist them, be they Great Danes or dachshunds. He wants to play with them all.
When seeing others on the trail, I’d always rush to get Dobby on leash to make every effort to keep him from becoming someone else’s problem. It was always a hectic process with Dobby choking from his collar pulling at his throat.
I figured with skijoring, he’d already be on a leash and maybe he’d eventually learn to ignore other dogs, or at least quit trying so hard to meet them. Plus, with the comfortable harness, there would be no stress to his throat.
Last Sunday we got to the trailhead early in an effort to avoid other people and their dogs. Before leaving town, I put booties on Dobby’s paws since ice balls tend to form between his pads. These are bright pink — not as a fashion statement, but so I can find them easily if one comes off in the snow.
I let Dobby out of the car since nobody is around. He does what he always does: runs into the snow, flops on his back and wriggles like an insane otter. He scales the 6-foot drift and then slides down on his back, wriggling away. He is in doggie heaven.
I climb up the drift, put my skis on and head down the trail. I let Dobby run to work off some of his insane high energy. He runs laps around me, plopping over to make the occasional doggie snow angel.
Once across the dam near the Boy Scout camp and in the trees again, it is time. Dobby very politely sits while I snap on the tether. He may not be able to ignore other dogs, but he aces the sit command.
I tell Dobby to go ahead and he moves out, stretching the long tether so he’s clear of my skis. He continues onward. He even stays on the trail ahead and learns quickly that going off the packed surface is too much work. He sinks into snow up to his chin and quickly returns to the trail.
“Good boy,” I say. That is a mistake. Dobby comes back to me, probably hoping for a treat, and encircles me, wrapping the leash around so I can’t move.
This sequence repeats itself several times through the course of our outing, but Dobby starts to get the hang of it.
Then his kryptonite appears. Two snowshoers and their dogs come toward us on the trail. Luckily, we’ve met before. They know Dobby’s exuberance at meeting other dogs. They also know he just wants to play and hasn’t an aggressive bone in his body.
With Dobby on tether, he quickly wraps around my legs and then pulls to meet the other dogs. I lose my balance and plop backwards in the snow like a turtle on its back unable to move.
With the help of the snowshoers, I finally stand up and get Dobby under control after letting him play with the other dogs a bit. I thank the couple profusely for their patience with my “wild child” dog.
Dobby and I move off, finally succeeding at ignoring the other dogs. He pulls the tether taut and, to my amazement and delight, keeps going and going. We are actually skijoring.
After another hour we return to the trailhead where two people are just getting out of their car. Instead of trying to meet them, Dobby hops into the car without hesitation.
I finally found a way to wear him out — just go skijoring for a morning. He’s fast asleep before I even pull out of the parking lot.