The suspense is over. Now is the moment you have been awaiting. Learning who and which are this year’s finalists.
The nominations are in for Reader’s Choice 2021, so now that’s needed is for you to (figuratively) sharpen you pencils and fill in your ballots for the best operation in each category.
Please remember, local merchants of Rawlins and Carbon County have done all that they could to remain in business and serve the needs of the citizens and residents. Now is the appropriate occasion to say thank you with your votes of confidence, as well as patronizing them.
There are six categories from which to vote your favorites:
•Food and dining
•Services
•Health care
•Community
•Retail
•Home improvement
Voting for the best in each category runs from May 9-22. The winners will be announced May 29.
To vote is easy. Simply visit: rawlinstimes.com and follow the step-by-step guide.