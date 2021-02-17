On Friday, Feb.19, local healthcare professionals from Memorial Hospital of Carbon County (MHCC) and Carbon County Public Health (CCPH) will provide a COVID-19 vaccination update on Facebook Live. Participants will share information regarding current distribution schedules, availability at the local level, efficacy rates, and other questions and concerns. There will also be a question and answer portion of the panel.
Last week, Ken Harman, CEO of MHCC, expressed optimism about the vaccine rollout in Carbon County. He noted that over 20% of the adult population of Carbon County had received their vaccinations. They are hoping to have 40-50% of the adult population vaccinated by the end of the month.
Currently, Carbon County is in Phase 1b of the vaccine rollout. This phase focuses on frontline essential workers, such as teachers and behavioral health providers who are unable to physically distance. It now includes individuals aged 65 and older, and individuals with certain medical conditions. These medical conditions include cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, solid organ transplant, sickle cell disease, Down syndrome, and pregnancy. The Wyoming Department. of Health notes that pregnant women should talk to their provider prior to receiving the vaccine.
Vaccination clinics have been occurring throughout Carbon County at various senior center and community center sites. More information on vaccination clinics can be found by visiting, or by calling the COVID-19 hotline 307-920-1903. Updates are also posted to CCPH’s Facebook page.
MHCC continues to offer drive through COVID-19 testing in conjunction with Carbon County School District No. 1 (CCSD1). They offer drive through testing on Mondays and Wednesdays, from 10 a.m.–noon at the CCSD1 Bus Barn at 1600 Harshman St.
WATCH THE EVENT
The COVID-19 vaccination update panel will take place 10 a.m., Friday, Feb. 19. It will happen via Facebook Live on the Carbon County Higher Education Center’s Facebook page.